Will Mithun Rai among 7 Candidates Selected be the Next State President of Youth Congress

Mangaluru: When Team Mangalorean interacted with Dakshina Kannada district Youth Congress president Mithun Rai who is among the seven candidates vying with each other and aspiring for the post of the Karnataka State Youth Congress president, Mithun said, “With all the hard work, dedication and commitment that I have sacrificed for so many years for the Congress Youth Party, I have full confidence that my senior Congress leaders will have faith and trust in me by giving the prestigious post of President of State Youth Congress. Rest will be history”.

It should be noted that Rai had lost the election when he had earlier fought the parliamentary elections from Dakshina Kannada constituency on behalf of the Congress. But this year for the post of state president of Youth Congress quite a few candidates have shown keen interest and vying for that post, when the election will be held online between 10 January and 12 January. Among the few candidates who are vying for the post are Mohammed Haris Nalapad, son of eminent MLA, N A Haris; Raksha Ramaiah-the Youth Congress Media coordinator; and Manjunath- the NSUI State President, among other four candidates. It is learnt that the Youth Congress membership in the state is around four lakh.

Out of nine candidates interviewed by a committee including the National President of the Youth Congress in New Delhi, seven were selected, and Mithun Rai was one among them, and Mithun has already started his campaign through social media in large scale hoping to bag the prestigious post of State President of State Youth Congress. Now that our son of the soil Nalin Kumar Kateel has been appointed as State BJP President, it would be another feather added to the cap of Kudla/Dakshina Kannada if Mithun Rai gets the State Youth Congress President post. and it would be a history, no one from Dakshina Kannada district has been elected to this post, so far. Team Mangalorean wishes Mithun Rai all success and best of luck!