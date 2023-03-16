Will not apologise to Govindan: Swapna Suresh

Reacting to a Rs one crore defamation notice from the counsel of CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan, the prime accused in the gold smuggling and Life Mission bribery case, Swapna Suresh said on Thursday that she will not apologise to him.



Speaking to the media soon after giving her statement to the Bengaluru Police on Thursday in a case that she has filed against Vijesh Pillai, who according to her met her under the pretext of doing a web series.

She says that he threatened her stating that Govindan has said that he will eliminate her if she does not withdraw all the allegations levelled against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family by accepting Rs 30 crore and they will help her to move to Malaysia.

“Though I am unable to reveal what happened with the police statements that were taken from me, one thing I will make very clear, I am not going to apologise to Govindan. Once I get his notice, my lawyer will reply to it,” said Swapna.

“It’s a pity for the Kerala Police to have registered a case against me on the complaint given by Pillai. All will know that last year a similar thing happened when another person, Shaj Kiran, who said he was sent by the Chief Minister, and now comes another one, Pillai. Let me make another thing very clear, even if the Kerala Police are going to register cases from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod, I am not going to go back and I will bring out everything against Vijayan, his wife, son and daughter,” said Swapna.

“I do not know how a defamation case filed by Govindan against me has been made into a criminal case against me,” added Swapna.

Now all eyes are on the Kerala Police, which have registered the case against Swapna as it is a matter of time the police will be sending her a notice to appear before them, as she is now residing in Bengaluru.

“I know very well that the Kerala Police are trying their best to put me behind bars for at least three years,” added Swapna.

Meanwhile, Pillai, who has been served a notice to appear before the Karnataka Police on Thursday said he will appear on Friday along with his lawyer.

