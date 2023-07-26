Will not Give Chance to Become ‘Karnataka or Udupi Story’ like the ‘Kerala Story’ – Kuiladi Suresh Nayak

Udupi: BJP Udupi district president Kuiladi Suresh Nayak said that some female students of Jihadi mentality were involved in a serious case in a college in Udupi. They are trying to tarnish the reputation of the educational and cultural city of Udupi. We will never allow them to sketch the ‘Karnataka story’ including Udupi, like the ‘Kerala story’.

Speaking at a press meeting held at Press Club on July 26, he said that the governing body of the educational institution has already informed that three female students have been suspended in this incident, which proves the accuracy of the case. This plan to ruin the future of female students through the nefarious scheme of shooting private videos of female students in the washroom of an educational institution and giving them to anti-social forces is highly condemnable.

There is suspicion that the state government has tried to cover up this case by putting pressure on the police. The videos shot by the three guilty students on their mobiles have been deleted. It is known that the victim girl student has revealed that two youths are also involved in this case.

He warned that if the police department tries to divert the investigation or cover up the case, Bharatiya Janata Party will create awareness about the case among the students of all the schools and colleges of Udupi district and will fight fiercely for justice along with the students. The BJP will hold a massive protest in front of the SP office on July 28 at 10:00 am.

The state government and the home department should not take this case lightly. He warned that if the Congress-led state government tries to neglect this case, it will have to face severe problems in the coming days.

