Will not pre-celebrate like Kejriwal, we are winning MCD: Ajay Sehrawat

As the trends show a tough fight between the AAP and the BJP in the Delhi civic polls results on Wednesday, the BJP maintained that it will get the numbers in the end.



Ajay Sehrawat, Delhi BJP Spokesperson, while speaking to IANS, said “The actual results are disagreeing with the exit polls. Trends are going in our favour. AAP, which was claiming to win till today morning is getting their answers and we are confident to win MCD.”

“We will not pre-celebrate like Kejriwal and his party. We are confident, we are winning, but still we will wait for the actual numbers and than we will celebrate.”

After the exit polls predicted that the AAP was poised for a big victory in the polls, the Kejriwal-led party has been already celebrating and claiming victory.

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election began at 8 a.m. that will decide the fate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress who are contesting against each other. The poll for 250 wards in the national capital was held on December 4. There are a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray and the voter turnout was about 50 per cent.

The election commission had set up 42 counting centres across the city for the counting of votes.