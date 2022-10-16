Will not Step back from Protesting against Surathkal Toll Gate – Vinay Kumar Sorake

Udupi: “The Police may serve notice or arrest us but we will not step back from the protest against the Surathkal toll gate”, said former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake.

Addressing the media persons in Udupi on Sunday, October 16, Vinay Kumar Sorake said, “NHAI has been delaying in closing down the toll booth opened in Surathkal in 2015. In the last seven years, many assurances have been given about winding up the toll booth. A year ago the Local MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that no one should pay the toll, but no action has been taken until now. Those who are running the toll plaza are looting the people”.

Sorake further said, “The people of Udupi are unnecessarily paying the toll in two places Hejamadi and Surthkal. In the Sastan toll plaza, locals of the Zilla Panchayat area are exempted from paying the toll. But in Hejamady exemption is given only to the people of Hejamady which is condemnable”.

Sorake urged the public to join hands for this cause and participate in the protest on October 18, wherein, activists would lay siege to the toll plaza.

Replying to the notice served to the leaders, Sorake said, “In a democracy, we have the right to protest, unfortunately, the state government is trying to stop our protest by using the police force. We are not afraid of notices, if they want to stop us from protesting, let them arrest us, but our protest will not stop until the toll is closed”.

Congress leaders Naveenchandra Shetty, Chan Vittal, Santhosh Kulal and Jithendra Furtado were also present.

