Will not Tolerate Moral Policing in District- New Udupi SP Dr Arun

Udupi: The New Superintendent of Police Udupi District. Dr Arun took charge from outgoing SP Akshay H on Thursday, September 7.

The outgoing SP Aksay H handed over the Charge by exchanging the Batton.

Later speaking to Media persons Dr Arun said that he would take strong action against those who are engaged in moral policing, leaving no room for anyone to take the law into their hands. Incidents like moral policing will not be tolerated in the district, he said.

Additional SP Siddalingappa, Udupi DySP Dinakar and others were present.

Like this: Like Loading...