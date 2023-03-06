Will oppose RSS till my last breath, asserts Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted that he would oppose the RSS till his last breath.

“Whether I am in power or otherwise, until I am alive, I will remain opposed to the RSS,” he said.

Addressing a meeting of Congress party workers at T. Narasipur in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah stated that the RSS is opposed to an equal society and he opposes it for this reason.

“As inequality existed, social reformer Basavanna built Anubhav Mantap. The Anubhav Mantap of those days is the Parliament,” he said.

He said that the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha have opposed the Constitution of India and the BJP also has an anti-constitutional stand. “If the Constitution is opposed it is as good as opposing Dr B.R. Ambekar,” he said.

“Ambedkar had warned that, if elected governments did not strive to eradicate social and economical inequalities in the society, the socially and economically weaker sections will demolish the pillars of democracy one day,” he stated.

Stressing that Hindu and Hindutva are different, he said: “I am Hindu. My parents are Hindus and I worship Hindu gods. BJP MLA and National General Secretary C.T. Ravi calls me Siddramullah Khan. Does he have any respect?”

