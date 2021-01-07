Spread the love



















Will reach out to 10 cr families for Ram temple funds: RSS



Gandhinagar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers will reach out to at least 10 crore people in more than 5 lakh villages to seek donations for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, a senior RSS leader said on Thursday.

The drive will begin on the auspicious ‘Makarsankranti’ on January 14, the RSS decided at a three-day ‘Samanvay Baithak’ with sister organisations at Karnavati University at Gandhinagar that concluded on Thursday.

Many issues and topics of national interest were discussed by over 30 Sangh-affiliated organisations, RSS leader Krishna Gopal told the media.

“We are at an important turn in history, wherein we will witness the temple construction at Ayodhya. We are extending full cooperation to the construction, which is a symbol of national honour and pride. With Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s cooperation, we will send out our workers to more than 5 lakh villages, contacting more than 10 crore families. We will seek contributions of Rs 10 or more for the construction of a grand temple at Ayodhya.”

“During the coronavirus pandemic, when schools were shut, RSS workers reached out to lakhs of students across the country and ensured that their studies continued uninterrupted. Under the new national education policy, it is for the first time that India is moving ahead to embrace education promoting traditional values,” Gopal added.

“More than 30 organisations’ workers gathered here at the meeting to mull ways and means to build a prosperous, strong, and dignified Bharat,” the RSS leader added.

“We have three primary activities to undertake — water conservation, increasing green cover through tree plantations, and eradication of use of polythene and plastics that are harming environment,” he said.

On the farmers’ agitation on the Delhi borders, Gopal said: “The entire issue needs to be amicably resolved through peaceful negotiations between farmers and the Centre.”