Will Rule the State in the Name of Hindutva – Minister Sunil Kumar

Udupi: “If we are asked to select Government or Hindutva, we keep aside the government and select Hindutva first. We will rule the state in the name Hindutva”, said the state power minister V Sunil Kumar.

Addressing the media persons Minister Kumar, in Udupi on August 1, said, “We have given free hand to the police to investigate Praveen Nettaru’s murder case. The department has found important clues in this case. We are not going to interfere in the investigations. ADGP of Law and Order is personally involved in the investigations. The police are investigating the case from all angles. Who financed it and who the murderers are will come out through investigations.”

When asked about the revenge murders in the DK district, Kumar said, “No one will support the murders. Having differences is common, but they should be sorted out through dialogue and not through murders. Jihadi clashes are not only restricted to Mangaluru, but they have spread to other states and countries. The community which is supporting Jihadi mentality should think about it”.

When asked about the anger of Party workers against the leaders, Sunil said, “I am not objecting to their anguish. Objections and anger are common in a house. If the father makes a mistake, the son has the right to correct it. If the son makes the same mistake, the father should correct him. We know the feelings of our party workers. We will work together in the coming days”.

