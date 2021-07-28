Spread the love



















Will seek guidance of Yediyurappa: K’taka CM-designate Bommai



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Basavaraj S. Bommai has stated that he would seek the guidance of outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

“Carrying out the projects, policies of Yediyurappa is of utmost importance to me. I will take the advice of Yediyurappa in matters of administration,” he said.

“I will implement the party philosophy honestly. Will ensure good coordination between the party and the government,” he explained.

He further stated that he didn’t expect the Chief Minister’s post to come to him.

“I did not go to New Delhi to meet leaders. Despite that, the leaders have chosen me for the post. This opportunity is challenging as Covid, flood situations are to be handled,” he pointed out.

“Our government is going to be pro-poor, pro-people government with special emphasis to women and Dalit sections,” he stated.

After meeting central leaders residing at the Kumara Krupa guest house, Bommai visited Yediyurappa’s residence on Wednesday and sought his blessings before the swearing-in-ceremony.

