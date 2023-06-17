Will Try to Provide Houses for Fishermen Community of the State – Mankal S Vaidya

Udupi: The houses which are allotted to fishermen in 2017-18 are still not completed. After that, the BJP government did not give any houses to the fishermen. Therefore, this time, an effort will be made to provide houses to the needy fishermen all over the state, said Mankal S Vaidya, minister for fisheries and inland transport, Karnataka state.

The Minister was speaking to the media persons after chairing the department review meeting at the DC office on June 16. As the rainy season has started, the department officials have been instructed to take all kinds of precautionary measures. It is suggested to respond immediately to the problem of sea erosion, he said.

Further, he said that A total of 40 km of sea erosion was reported in the district. The district administration is also prepared to face sea erosion. There is no financial problem to take up the work related to sea erosion, he said.

Steps will be taken to release the pending compensation from the state government under the Karnataka Fishermen Distress Relief Fund immediately. Rs 3.60 crore is pending to be released under the fund for affected fishermen in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The previous BJP government had neglected the fishermen.

An action plan has already been made to make a permanent solution to sea erosion at four places including Maravante Nagabana and Nadipatna in the Padubidri district of Udupi district. It has been decided to build toilets and restrooms for fish workers in all the ports of the state. Also, a decision is made to visit each port next month and discuss the problems of fishermen, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M was also present.

