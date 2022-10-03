Winged Guests arrive at Mangalore Refinery

Mangaluru: With the beginning of the Winter Birding season, MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd) is awaiting the arrival of its winged guests for the season. Malabar pied hornbills spotted recently are among the first guests this year. A rare congregation of nearly 50 Malabar pied hornbills were spotted on 19 September, at around 7.00 am.

On October 10, many of these Hornbills have been spotted on the green canopies of the MRPL Refinery complex and the MRPL Township.

Hornbills are said to have a crucial role in dispersing seeds of tropical trees and are referred to as ‘forest engineers’ or ‘farmers of the forest. Their presence indicates the prosperity and balance of the forest they build nests.

Nearly 500 Acres of Greenbelt developed by MRPL is a haven for flora and fauna of various species. Birds find this large swathe of green a happy home throughout the year, and during the birding season, it welcomes many new kinds of winged guests. More than 150 birds are regularly spotted in the refinery complex, township, inside refinery forest, and the water bodies inside the refinery greenbelt. Two white-bellied sea eagles visit the refinery on a daily basis.

Rosy starlings, European roller, Siberian stonechat, varieties of flycatchers, buntings, and wagtails warblers were regularly spotted, inside the refinery complex during the previous migratory seasons.

