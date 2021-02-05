Spread the love



















Winners in ‘ROTOQUIZ 2021’ presented with Cash Prizes Sponsored by Ideal Ice Cream

Mangaluru: The 61TH RAMNARAYAN CHELLARAM ROTO QUIZ 2021 & the Fifth edition of MANGALORE ROTOQUIZ sponsored by Ideals Ice Cream was held on the 24th and 25th of January 2021. It was organized by Rotary Club of Bangalore in association with the Rotary Club of Mangalore, and for the 1st time this year, Rotary Club of Madras joined the quiz competition. The Preliminary round was held on Sunday 24th January and the finals on Monday 25th January for the first time the Quiz was conducted in a virtual format on Zoom and Microsoft/ google forms.

56 teams from 31 colleges of Mangalore, Udupi, Karkala, Moodbidri and Puttur participated. Total of 216 teams from Mangalore, Bengaluru and Chennai took part in the preliminary round. The quiz master was Rtn Shailesh Shah from the Rotary Club of Bangalore. From the preliminary round, two teams each from Mangaluru, Bengaluru and Chennai were selected for the finals on 25th January 2021 which was in virtual format-Zoom.

The following were the top five Prize Winners during prelims from Mangaluru-.

First place: Pradhyumna Upadhaya and Sahaj Alva from Expert P.U College Mangaluru..

Second Place: Yadhu Varma P.R and Shubhang Sunkara from T. A. Pai Management Institute Manipal

Third place: Shrikrishna and Avinash Prabhu M from NMAM Institute of Technology

The Fourth place: Rohit Khoja and Arpit Jadiya from NITK Surathkal.

Fifth Place: Yash Alva and Ketan Castelino from St. Aloysius P.U. College Mangaluru

The first Prize carries a cash Prize of Rs 10,000 & Trophy; second Rs 7000 & trophy; Third prize Rs 5000; Fourth and fifth Rs 3000 & Rs 2000 respectively. All participants also received attractive participation certificates. Mangaloreans and people from Udupi should be proud to note that two top teams i.e Expert P.U College and T. A, Pai Management Institute of Manipal went on two wins the top two prizes at the finals held again in a virtual format. They won prize money of Rs 40,000/- and Rs 25,000/- respectively. P.E.S Institute of Technology won third place.

President Rtn. Archibald Menezes, Secretary Rtn. Vishal Mallya, Youth Service Director & Convenor of Rotoquiz Rtn. Vinod D’Souza, Chairman Rotaract Rtn. J.P Rao, Rtn. Aditya, Rtn Divaker Pai, Rtn. R.K Bhat from the Rotary Club of Mangalore Coordinated the event for Mangaluru with Bangalore and Madras. The whole event was hailed as a grand success/.

During the prize distribution held at Hotel Moti Mahal, Mangaluru, the President of Rotary Club of Mangalore Rtn Archie Menezes on behalf of the Club members recognized and appreciated the service rendered by Mangalorean.com through way of elaborate coverage to most of their events, and felicitated Alfie D’Souza of Team Mangalorean during the occasion, which received loud applause from the audience.

Rotary Club of Mangalore Donates Dialysis Machine to Wenlock District Hospital, Mangaluru.

Rotary Club of Mangalore donated a Dialysis Machine at the cost of Rs 5.8 Lakhs to Wenlock District Hospital, Mangaluru. The handing over ceremony was held on 2nd February at 10:30 am at the Dialysis Department of Wenlock Hospital. The Dialysis Machine was made operational by the Rotary District 3181 Governor Rtn Ranganath Bhat. RCM President Rtn Archibald Menezes handed over the machine to Dr Sadashiva, District Surgeon and Superintendent of Wenlock Hospital in the presence of Dr Narendra Kamath, Rotary District Chairman for Health Curative, Dr Julian Saldana, RMO of Wenlock Hospital and Dr Sadananda Poojary. Rtn Jathin Attavar, Rtn Sudhir Jalan, Rtn Dijaraj Nair, Rtn Sanjeeva Pujari graced the occasion. Rtn R K Bhat coordinated the function. Physicians in charge, Matron, Floor Supdt & in-charge nurses also attended the function.

The number of dialysis requests to Wenlock Hospital is increasing day by day, patients sometimes have to wait for their turn, and the donation of this dialysis machine was a great help. The need was such that, after the inauguration immediately, a waiting patient was put on dialysis. In his speech, Dr Sadashiva thanked Rotary Club of Mangalore for this noble initiative and wished that more organizations come forward to help the needy as five more machines are required to meet the demand.

The number of patients needing dialysis is on the rise due to increased cases of diabetes, hypertension, kidney diseases etc. This procedure of dialysis is a life-saving measure. There are 24 machines functioning continuously at Wenlock, 180 patients are on the list, and a total of 1200 dialysis cycles are done every month. Each patient needs 4 hours of dialysis followed by machine flushing etc. So only two patients can be done per day per machine.



