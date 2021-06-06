Spread the love



















Wishes pour in for Ajinkya Rahane on 33rd b’day

London: India team skipper Virat Kohli led the cricketing fraternity and fans in wishing Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on his 33rd birthday on Sunday.

Kohli posted a picture of himself with Rahane on Instagram and wrote: “Happy birthday jinks. Lots of peace, happiness to you and many more memorable partnerships with you.”

Rahane is currently with the India team in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, which will be followed by a five-match Test series against the hosts.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote on its official Twitter handle: “183 international games, 7,920 international runs, most catches in a Test here’s wishing @ajinkyarahane88 — #TeamIndia’s Test vice-captain – a very happy birthday.”

he International Cricket Council (ICC) too wished Rahane, saying: “Happy birthday, @ajinkyarahane88! He has scored 7920 runs in 183 internationals so far and recently led India to the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in Australia in 2020-21.”

Rahane’s Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Delhi Capitals, wrote on their twitter handle: “A perfectly timed birthday wish for Jinks, just like any of his classy shots. Happy Birthday, @ajinkyarahane88.”

Rahane’s wife, Radhika posted a picture on her Instagram and wrote: “To the boy I loved and the man I love even more. Thank you for all that you are and all that you continue to be. Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane.”

