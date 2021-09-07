Spread the love



















With 2021 Theme ‘Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s’ World Alzheimer`s Month Kicks Off on Tuesday, September 7 at Kadri Park, Mangaluru at 7.30 am organized by People`s Association of Geriatric Empowerment (PAGE), Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A bunch of organizations and district authorities taking a step towards a “Dementia Friendly City” and with the 2021 theme ‘ ‘Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s’ launched the “World Alzheimer’s Month-September 2021” on Tuesday, 7 September at Kadri Park-Mangalore at 7.30am am to raise awareness of Dementia and Alzheimer’s in association with ‘PAGE’ (People’s Association for Geriatric Empowerment) comprising of Vishwas Trust; Spoorthi Charitable Trust; Mangaluru; Mangalore Alzheimer`s Association (MAA); Bright H.R Solutions; AGE Mangaluru; Lions Club; Rotary Club; Yenepoya University; KMC Nava Chaithanya; A J Institute of Medical Sciences; Inner Wheel, Mangalore Association of Senior Citizens; Susheg Trust; among others.

Even though it was not a perfect Tuesday morning for a outdoor activity, since the rain was playing hide-n-seek, raining/drizzling/stopping- but it didn’t matter for the the “Youngsters” between the age of 50 plus to 80 plus who woke up early morning and assembled at the Kadri park ground for the big launch of World Alzheimer’s Month 2021- while few other “Youngsters” waking up late showed up a bit later and joined everyone at the Park, to make it a huge gathering. Many attired in red and white, a few in just red clothing, others attired in just white, while a few others attired in their preferred clothing gathered to support a good cause pertaining to Alzheimer’s disease. It’s indeed nice to note that the City of Mangaluru, District Administration with the tremendous efforts put in by the energetic members of “PAGE” ( People’s Association for Geriatric Empowerment) in taking its step towards a “Dementia Friendly City”.

September 2021 will surely mark the global ‘World Alzheimer’s Month’, an international campaign to raise awareness of Dementia. Alzheimer’s is an ailment which in simple language, takes one away from the reality of the present situation. Normally it is associated with forgetfulness. It is not just simple forgetfulness. It is an inability to relate the past to the present. In the final stages one no longer recognizes one’s own family, he or she lives with, mistakenly takes the kitchen for the toilet or any other such gross discrepancies.

Although current Alzheimer’s treatments cannot stop Alzheimer’s from progressing, they can temporarily slow the worsening of dementia symptoms and improve quality of life for those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. Today, there is a worldwide effort under way to find better ways to treat the disease, delay its onset, and prevent it from developing. Organizations like PAGE/Mangalore Alzheimer’s Association (MAA) and many other associations/medical and social institutions are now bound to play an important role in caring for the elderly with symptoms of Alzheimer’s/Dementia. They say that Dementia has no cure, but a lot can be achieved by proper care and awareness projects organized by these concerned organizations, who have come forward for the rescue of the Dementia affected people.

Following the invocation by Dr C V Raghuveer –the Former Pro-Chancellor of Yenepoya University and Active member of PAGE, Welcoming the gathering, Dr Prabha Adhikari-the Vice President of PAGE said, ” The theme for World Alzheimer’s Month 2021 is ‘Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s’‘. We’re encouraging people all around the world to learn to spot the signs of dementia, but also not to forget about loved ones who are living with dementia, or those who may have passed away. We must not avoid but speak about the topic, Dementia. Twelve risk factors are likely to make an individual vulnerable to Dementia. During the campaign, we are shining a light on the warning signs of dementia and the importance of a timely diagnosis. In seeking out information, advice and support, and potentially a diagnosis, people are better able to prepare, to plan and to adapt. So join us for the launch of the Month to create awareness on warning signs of dementia and help people access care”

She further said, “Receiving a diagnosis of dementia is often a challenging and difficult process and varies greatly around the world. To add to this, the stigma surrounding dementia means that many avoid seeking a diagnosis until the very late stage of the condition. We need to change this. We the members of People`s Association of Geriatric Empowerment (PAGE) at Mangaluru are joining together to create awareness on early warning signs of dementia so that Dementia progression can be halted .While launching Alzheimer’s Month with representatives of 20 different associations and organizations, each organization will create awareness in its own way during the September month”.

The “World Alzheimer’s Month” was inaugurated by releasing a bunch of red and white balloons in the air, by the dignitaries on the dais namely- DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra; Dr Ragahvendra- a renowned neurosurgeon at Fr Muller Hospital, Mangaluru; Dr Prabha Adhikari- Vice President-PAGE; and Er Jeradin D’souza- Founder-MAA/Secretary of PAGE; Mohan Raj- Jt Secretary & Treasurer-PAGE; Governor of Lions Club Dist 317D Vasanth Shetty; Ms Soujanya Hegde- JCI International Mangaluru Chapter; Ms Loretta Pinto, Founder and Trustee, Susheg Trust and active member of PAGE; Dr Ravish Thunga- a Psychiatrist; Sr Juliet Principal-Roshini Nilaya, Mangaluru; Dr Seema Shenoy- Director, SDM College of Business Management, Mangaluru; Dr Anil Kakkunje- psychiatrist, among many others on the stage.

DC Dr K V Rajendra appreciating the efforts put in by PAGE along with many other organizations said, “Today while Alzheimer’s is spreading fast, we have to find means of avoiding it by keeping the mind active, playing indoor games, solving crossword puzzles and other such, without getting alarmed over forgetfulness of immediate things which comes with ageing. At the same time the past is almost indelibly written in the memory. We must keep our minds active and receptive at all times. Dementia is a term used to describe different brain disorders that affect memory, thinking, behaviour and emotion. This disease knows no social, economic or ethnic boundaries. Alzheimer’s has no current cure, but treatments for symptoms are available and research continues. Organizations like PAGE and others are playing a vital role in caring for Alzheimer’s people. I will do my best from the district administration whatever help is needed in your projects in this regard”.

Dr Raghavendra gave an awareness and prevention talk on Dementia/Alzheimer’s, which gave lots of information for the audience. Few other dignitaries on the dais also spoke. Ms Sushma, a coordinator of PAGE meticulously and professionally compered the programme. Release of campaign materials; Free Memory Testing and Dementia Risk Assessment and Counselling on prevention on-line and off-line; and Memory Walk were part of the inaugural day. Finale of Alzheimer’s Month will be held on 22 September 2021 at Kadri Park, Mangaluru. Various competitions for students as well as senior citizens will be held during the Month to promote active ageing and prevent dementia.

In conclusion, in my perspective, there is lack of awareness on the condition along with stigma. Alzheimer’s patients definitely need the love and care of the loved ones and the society at this stage of their lives. Although it is not curable ,early diagnosis has interventions that can keep them active and independent much longer. And to bring much awareness about this disease we have chalked out various projects during the World Alzheimer’s Month. Your support and patronage is very much needed in our efforts to make Mangaluru Dementia Friendly. Thank you all for your great support on behalf of PAGE!.

For More details Contact Er Jerardin at 9844074759, or the Joint Secretary & Treasurer Mohan Raj at 9844074759, or Dr Prabha Adhikari at 9880991290 or E mail: prabha.raghuveer@gmail.com

