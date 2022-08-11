With 3 More Nabbed, Total 10 Persons Arrested in Praveen Nettaru Murder’-ADGP Alok Kumar breifing media persojns at SP’s Conference Hall in the City, on Thursday 11 August

Mangaluru: ADGP Alok Kumar addressing the media persons at SP’s Conference Hall in the City said, “The three accused who remained elusive for the past 15 days since the murder of BJP activist Praveen Nettaru’s murder which took place on 26 July have been arrested near Talapady, after the police had got a tip-off they three were loitering in that area. With these three arrests, the total accused in this murder case are ten, until now. The arrested three persons have been identified as Shihaab, Basheer and Riyaz. One of the accused is a resident of Ankatadka of Puttur while two others are residents of Elimale and Bellare in Sullia. The police had earlier arrested seven persons for aiding and giving shelter to the killers”.

ADGP further said, “The police had formed six special teams to nab the killers, who came on two bikes and hacked Praveen to death on July 26. The police teams raided the place where the killers had taken shelter and nabbed them. The three accused were locals and a hunt was on for other accused who hacked Praveen to death. Meantime we have begun the process of attaching the properties of the accused persons. The police along with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) will attach properties of the accused persons”.

“The concerned police officers and their team members have done a great job in arresting ten accused until now, and these comrades will be suitably rewarded. We have gathered all information needed regarding the killers of Praveen, including the accused persons’ photographs, information of parents, wife and others.Few of the accused are still hiding and have been provided shelter. They change their places when they find that the police are on a raid. We have information that these accused may have links to SDPI, PFI and other hard core Muslim organizations, but until we sleuth deep into it we cannot proev it” added ADGP.

He further said, “Tough action will be taken against alleged assailants in the July 26 murder of Praveen Nettaru and more accused who are on the run will be arrested. I have already conducted a meeting in Bellare to review the progress of the Praveen murder case on Wednesday. Till now ten persons have been arrested in the case. Few more will be identified and arrested after interrogating those arrested in getting further details. We will discuss the next course of action after meeting police officers from Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Mangaluru city and Uttara Kannada”.

“The assailants have been identified, but are frequently changing their hideout. We have complete information about the accused, their family and their addresses. It was a planned attack and the accused escaped from the crime scene immediately after the incident.Those involved in the case — directly or indirectly — will not be spared. The National Investigation Agency is holding a parallel probe into the incident”. When reporters asked whether the accused have links with any organisation, ADGP said: “It is suspected some of the accused have links with one or two organisations. Only after gathering sufficient evidence and whether the accused have links with some organisations, we will give details. We go by the records,”

It should be noted that on July 26, bike-borne miscreants attacked BJP activist Praveen Nettaru in the Bellare town of Dakshina Kannada district in front of his chicken shop and hacked him to death. Following the murder of Praveen, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had cancelled celebration of his one-year term in office. He visited Nettare’s family and issued a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as compensation from the government. The party had given Rs 25 lakh separately.The probe had revealed that Nettare was targeted for launching a campaign against halal meat.

Meantime, the Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will continue to be in force. Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane IPS, Superintendent of Police, and Devajyoti Ray, Inspector-General of Police (Western Range) were also present during the press meet.

