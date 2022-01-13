With 3 New Clusters Identified, 486 College Students Test +ve in DK from Jan 1-12

Mangaluru: Even though the District Administration has not yet decided to close Colleges in the District, meanwhile, 486 students in medical, paramedical and engineering colleges have tested positive for Covid-19 from January 1-12. Along with this, the District health officials also identified three new clusters on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Dr Ashok H, the Covid-19 nodal officer in Dakshina Kannada, said an engineering college hostel was identified as a cluster after six students tested positive. A total of 77 samples have been collected.

As per the nodal officer, School students at a government hostel also tested positive. While 36 samples have been collected, classes in the school that the students are in have been suspended for the time being. Six cases were also reported from a colony of migrant laborers, the nodal officer said. Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada expert committee on Covid-19 which met on Tuesday has submitted a report to the deputy commissioner on observations made and actions to be taken.

According to Dr Ashok, among the 486 students, 196 students are from Kerala and 127 are from Dakshina Kannada. The rest are from various parts of the country and state, he said. He added “Most of the students who have tested Covid positive are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. However, it is important that they do not mingle with senior citizens and those with comorbidities,”.

On Wednesday, Dakshina Kannada district reported 519 Covid-positive cases and one death, taking the total death toll to 1,706. The district has 2,253 active cases with a test positivity rate of 5.04%. And Udupi district reported 361 Covid positive cases on Wednesday. The district has a total of 1,625 active cases. The district has reported an overall positivity rate of 5.57%. Taluk-wise, the positivity rate is the highest in Udupi at 7.4%, followed by Karkala at 3.9% and Kundapur at 2%.