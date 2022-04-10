With 49L yet to get 1st Covid dose, TN Minister urges people to get vaccinated



Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday urged the people to inoculate themselves against Covid-19, adding that 49 lakh people in the state are yet to receive the first dose of vaccine.

He said 1.37 crore people are yet to receive the second dose of the vaccine and urged the people to immediately take the vaccine.

The Health Minister told IANS, “With the Covid-19 cases on the decline, people are taking the disease lightly and are not taking the vaccine. They should not lower their guard and have to take all the necessary precautions, including vaccination. There must not be any lethargy in vaccinating themselves.”

He added that the state Health department had handled the third wave of Covid-19 effectively and the number of deaths was contained as people had vaccinated themselves in large numbers.

The Minister said he wanted the people to take the vaccine jab at the earliest and not lower their guard.

Ma Subramanian also urged the people to always wear masks, maintain social distancing and sanitise themselves regularly.