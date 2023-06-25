With 5 deaths due to snake bite, UP officials issue advisory

After five deaths due to snake bites in the past week, forest officials have issued an advisory to the local people.

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): After five deaths due to snake bites in the past week, forest officials have issued an advisory to the local people.

Sub divisional forest officer, Gyan Singh, said, “We found two King cobras from different places and released them into the forest area. Since snakes frequent villages during the monsoon, people should avoid sleeping on the floor and take precautions while going to their fields, especially in the dark.”

As per officials, the first incident of snake bite death took place at Harkishanpur village on Thursday where a 22-year-old man, Rajkumar, died. The snake had bitten his neck while he was asleep at home.

On the same day, 42-year-old farmer, Komal Singh, died while he was working in his cane field.

On Friday, a King cobra claimed the life of 40-year-old Sonu Kumar from Daibalgarh village under Mandawar region, on the bank of the Ganga. He died on the way to Bijnor district hospital.

Hariram, 45, a local of Koharpur village, was also killed by a snake bite.

In another incident, a snake also attacked and killed a five-year-old girl in Hadipur village under Kiratpur police station area on Friday night.

Like this: Like Loading...