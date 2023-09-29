With Aim to Make Real Estate Industry Gender Neutral, CREDAI Women’s Wing Launched in City

With Aim to Make Real Estate Industry Gender Neutral, CREDAI Women’s Wing Launched in Mangaluru, Proving that “Behind Every Successful Man is a Woman!”



Mangaluru: CREDAI Mangaluru was formally registered and launched way back in 2008, It is a district-level body, affiliated to CREDAI Karnataka, which addresses district-level problems and members meet regularly to share industry information, and address and resolve any concerns. Then why is CREDAI Women’s Wing in Mangaluru?

Well, when the self-confidence of women is increased they make progress contributing to the growth of the nation. In the same manner when the social status of women is increased and when they are better recognized and appreciated. They can make financial decisions on their own and become financially independent.

To make the real estate industry gender-neutral, and to provide a strong networking forum to encourage more active women participation in this industry, the Women’s Wing is being launched in Mangaluru with THE MISSION of BRINGING TOGETHER WOMEN DEVELOPERS AND PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR THEM TO HELP THEMSELVES AND OTHERS GROW PERSONALLY AND PROFESSIONALLY THROUGH LEADERSHIP, TRAINING AND NETWORKING SUPPORT”

The inauguration and installation ceremony of CREDAI Women’s Wing (CWW) was held at Hotel Ocean Pearl on Wednesday 27 September 2023 and was graced by Deputy Commissioner of DK Mullai Muhilan MP (IAS) joined by Pradeep Raikar- President CREDAI Karnataka; Mrs Sarah Jacob- CWW National Secretary; Pushparaj Jain- Former President, CREDAI Mangaluru; Vinod A R Pinto-President, CREDAI Mangaluru; Guru M Rao- Secretary, CREDAI Mangaluru; among others.

In his inaugural address, Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan said, “Apart from being homemakers, now all will make homes with the new association of CWW. This women’s wing should excel in their new responsibility. As they say behind every successful man is a woman, and with the launch of CWW as an added wing to the CREDAI Mangaluru run by the men all these years, change will happen and this women’s wing will make a difference. Women empowerment is invading the globe and CWW as an added asset to CREDAI Mangaluru will surely work wonders, and there is no doubt about it. Women can very well convince government officials or politicians when work has to be done, more than men can do. I hope there will be more women builders in Mangaluru to follow in the footsteps of men builders. A woman can make a difference, and I have experienced it from my wife, who is an architect”.

President CREDAI Karnataka Pradeep Raikar said, “Sarah Jacob as the national secretary has done a great job in her tenure. The CWW is picking up in India, with its wings in Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka. CREDAI Mangaluru is a vibrant chapter, hence the women’s wing also should be equally vibrant. In real estate, there are peculiar problems, and to deal with them we have to convince and motivate the politicians and government officials which is a tough job, but women can handle it smoothly. There are two major problems which the real estate fraternity facing which will be solved soon, like the Amalgamation and Height Issues. I expect more activities from the Mangaluru chapter. The CREDAI had contributed during the pandemic with CSR activities and as per my knowledge, an oxygen plant worth Rs 1.60 cr0re was also set up”.

National secretary of CREDAI women’s wing Sarah Jacob said, “The CWW was formed in 2017 to empower women. Ladies should gain knowledge about this industry and take up small roles in the sector. CREDAI Women’s Wing will provide a strong networking forum and also create an incubation program to encourage more active women participation in this industry. CWW will have committees like Learning Series & Master Class Committee; CSR Committee; Labour Welfare Committee; Sustainable Committee; Events Committee; Mentorship Committee; Research Committee and Skill Committee CREDAI Women’s Wing will provide a strong networking forum and also create an incubation program for encourage more active women participation in this industry. The main objectives of CWW are gender Diversity, A need in Real Estate; an Inclusive approach; Industry Perception Re-Alignment; Harnessing the Emotional Quotient in Leadership; Empowering Women’s Leadership; and Risk Mitigation.

L-R: Ms Sharon Pinto; Ms Priya N Shet; Ms Shrutha D K; Ms Rajni Patrao ( Secretary); Ms Kritheen Amin (Coordinator) and Ms Sarah Jacob ( CWW National Secretary)

” CREDAI’s CSR initiatives have given credence to the fact that the real estate fraternity is a socially responsible community which has demonstrably carried out large amounts of social and charitable efforts in several areas including Skill Development, Education, and Care Centers. To bring synergy to the sustainability initiatives, CREDAI set up an independent CSR arm in 2015. Members of the CREDAI fraternity are engaged in a variety of social and charitable activities which touch the lives of the poor and dispossessed.

Areas which are covered under CREDAI CSR are: Environmental Impact; Health and Medical care; Social Infrastructure; Skill training and development; Education; Women Empowerment; Sports Promotions/Development; and Empowerment of disadvantaged groups, CWW as part has played a vital role. I compliment Vinod Pinto, the Mangaluru CREDAI President for taking up the initiative in forming the CWW in Mangaluru” added Mrs Jacob.

Also speaking on the occasion, President CREDAI Mangaluru Vinod A R Pinto said, “The CWW has a strong network and active participation. Kritheen Amin has taken up the challenge to be the coordinator of the Mangaluru chapter. The CREDAI is involved in CSR activities, skill development and leadership training. In the last month, we have been discussing a lot of issues with the deputy commissioner and politicians about the stamp duty TDR and sand policies. Our team is working on Brand Mangaluru. The CREDAI will connect to any issue our industry faces, and hold discussions to come up with a solution.”

the newly formed CWW Mangaluru will be headed by Ms. Kritheen Amin (Director Northern SKY properties) as its coordinator and Ms. Rajni Lobo Patrao (Paradise Properties) as secretary of CWW for the term 2023-25. The other core executive team members are Ms. Sharon Pinto, Ms. Priya N Shet; and Ms. Shrutha D K.; In her acceptance speech after being installed as the coordinator of CWW, Ms. Kritheen Amin said, ” “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and achieve more, then you are a leader.” It is truly a great honour and privilege to be standing before you this evening as I take up the role of the Co-ordinator for this most esteemed subsidiary of CREDAI…the Credai Women’s Wing. This coveted baton has been passed on to me by the CREDAI National Wing Secretary, Mrs Sarah Jacob and I hope to do full justice to the role and responsibilities vested in me. Today is a day of great joy for our sisterhood as the CWW which was established nationally in 2017, begins a brand-new chapter here in Mangaluru”

“The Road to Success is Always Under Construction” and to SUCCEED, women-in-construction and Real Estate are the NEED of the hour. They bring several features to the work front – creativity, empathy and feminine consumer insight. Given that women are a sizeable portion of the consumer market, their PERSPECTIVE has become IMPERATIVE in all aspects of business, management, administration, and operations, which as a result has changed workplace dynamics rapidly. It is a well-known adage, that empowers women, empowers other women… CWW is a platform to empower any woman who wishes to improve her skills, become an efficient professional or transform herself into a confident leader. It is also a place of camaraderie and fellowship among the wives of builders, where ideas and inspiration can be shared. As we inaugurate this unique platform, we invite you to join us on our journey towards a women-led future in construction & real estate. Their innovative thinking, attention to detail and collaborative spirit will undoubtedly steer us towards embracing the latest trends in construction” said Ms Amin.

She concluded by saying, ” Being a part of the real estate business for 13 years, I have understood that the elements of a good and strong building are a sturdy foundation, a resilient structure and dependable pillars. I am grateful to Vinod Pinto and the team for initiating this endeavour and providing that resilient structure, which has been laid out by my mentor, Sarah Jacob. Any organization is only as successful as its members. Today, I invite every one of you to be an integral and active part of the CREDAI Women’s Wing and together let us all make this an individually stimulating and mutually beneficial organization. Here’s to strong and successful women, may we KNOW them, may we BE them, may we RAISE them!”

On the occasion as part of CSR, scholarship cheques were given to deserving students on behalf of the Mangalore round table MRT 15, Mangalore ladies circle MLC 82 and CREDAI to Miss Sahana of II PUC for scoring 96.17% in PUC exams and now pursuing I year B Com with CA, and Miss Bhoomika (II PUC) scoring 93.33 % and now pursuing Bachelor of Computer Applications.

The Welcome speech was delivered by Sudeesh Karunarakan, the Credai Mangaluru treasurer; the vote of thanks by Ms Rajni Patrao and the programme was eloquently and meticulously compared by Ms Lavita Menezes, a Pro-MC.

About CREDAI and CWW :

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) is a well-established national organisation of big and small property developers. The Mangalore Chapter consists of more than 75 active members who have developed hundreds of trusted and superior-quality properties in and around Mangaluru.

The construction industry used to be considered a male-dominated business, but in keeping with the changing times, CREDAI seeks to imbibe an all-inclusive workplace, in which women play a key role. Women form an important and integral part of society and business culture.

CREDAI National, the apex body, envisioned a women’s wing at all levels, including the national level, with a determined plan to transform women into knowledgeable and successful entrepreneurs. The CWW aims at making the real estate industry gender-neutral.

The CWW provides a strong networking forum and also creates an incubation programme to encourage more active women participation in the industry. The first women’s wing chapter was inaugurated in 2016 in Pune, and today there are more than 75 women’s wing chapters across the country, ready to manage the business.

The CREDAI Mangalore city chapter was formed in the year 2018 and a very shortperiode has gained popularity and commands huge respect in the city. The current president Vinod Pinto and his team have been instrumental in forming the women’s wing in Mangaluru.

