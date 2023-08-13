With an Aim ‘In Search of Konkani Identity’ Trailer of ‘OSMITAY’ Konkani Film Launched at Bharath Big Cinemas, Bejai, Mangaluru on Sunday, 13 August 2023 at 10 am

Mangaluru: Even though it took nearly 13-15 years of planning, and only nine months to shoot this film, the much-awaited trailer of the Konkani film, ‘OSMITAY’ ( In Search of Konkani Identity), was launched/unveiled at Big Cinemas, Bejai, Mangaluru on Sunday, 13 August 2023 at 10 am. Speaking on the occasion, the producer and president of Mandd Sobhann, Louis J Pinto said, “The movie ‘Osmitay’ is a complete package encompassing songs, emotions, action, comedy, and seriousness. Through this film, we intend to initiate a movement to rekindle appreciation for the Konkani language. ‘Osmitay’ will be screened in Mangaluru, Surathkal, Udupi, Puttur, and Belthangady, as well as in Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gulf countries in the days to come.”

Ronald Pinto, Managing Director of Hyssna International LLC, Abu Dhabi, had the honour of introducing the ‘Osmitay’ trailer by striking the dhol. Directed by Vilas Rathnakar Kshatriya and produced by Louis J Pinto under the Mandd Sobhann Productions banner, ‘Osmitay’ features Ashwin D Costa, who works for an IT company and Ms Wencita Dias, a IIIrd BA student at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru in the lead roles.

During the event, the movie’s poster was revealed by Rohan Monteiro, managing director of Rohan Corporation, while Vincent Cutinha, director of Provit Foods Private Limited/Ideal Chicken, unveiled tickets for the premiere show scheduled for 10 September 2023. Addressing the Konkani movie fans, Rohan Monteiro, MD of Rohan emphasized the 15-year effort invested in creating ‘Osmitay’ and urged everyone to support and spread a positive word about the movie to uplift the entire team. He commended Mandd Sobhann’s steadfast commitment to promoting the Konkani language.

Vincent Cutinha of Provit Foods hailed the film as a dream realized after 15 years of hard work by Eric Ozario. He called for collective support for ‘Osmitay’ to promote Konkani cinema. Ronald Pinto also praised the efforts of Mandd Sobhann and wished the movie all success.

The story of ‘Osmitay’ is penned by Eric Ozario, with Joel Periera serving as the screenplay writer and co-director. The music is composed by Eric Ozario, Allwyn Fernandes, Cajaten Dias, and Joel Periera. Joel Pinto is the editor, and Balraj Gowda captures the film’s visuals. Executive Producer is Naveen Lobo; Still and Making-Rahul Pinto; Art Director-Joseph Monteiro; Dubbing Engineer-Shenoy V Joseph; Production Manager-Karthik Rai; Publicity design- Market Bird

Notable actors contributing to ‘Osmitay’ include Sandeep Malani, Dennis Monteiro, Stany Alvares, Prince Jacob, Sai Panandikar from Goa, Gowrish Vernekar, Lulu Fortes, Eric Ozario, Roy Castelino, Harry Correa, Nellu Permanur, Naveen Lobo, Arun Noronha, Mishal Fernandes, and Flavia. The trailer release was compared by Arun Raj. The theatre was packed with Konkani movie lovers fans watching the trailer, and they all complimented the trailer and promised to watch the movie when it is released in September 2023.

