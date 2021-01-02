Spread the love



















With Bonus Demand Met Protesting AWHCL Workers Have Returned Back to Work

Mangaluru: Following a protest by the employees of Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited (AWHCL) on 17 December 2020 demanding that bonus and other facilities be settled by the Company soon, they have once again this morning, Saturday 2 January 2021 had a false strike on the same demands. As a result the door-to-door waste collection was hit in Mangaluru in many parts of the vCity, after workers attached to AWHCL had held a flash protest again. It should be noted that this is the second such protest in a fortnight.

Meanwhile, the MCC owes a whopping Rs 55 crore to AWHC, the agency that has been given the contract to collect and manage solid waste in the city, and regarding this issue, Team Mangalorean had highlighted in Mangalorean.com quite a few times. AWHC that has been collecting waste from 60 wards of the city from February 1, 2015, as per an agreement made by the city corporation with them, had submitted additional bills to the tune of Rs 55 crore as dues from August 2016 to October 2020.

Workers demanded the AWHCL, which has been entrusted the solid waste management in 60 wards of Mangaluru city, to fulfil various demands including regular salary, overtime allowance and social welfare schemes. Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Deputy Commissioner (administration) G Santhosh Kumar speaking to the media had said that AWHCL has been directed to solve the issue on their own and the work of waste collection began in the afternoon. “They have held a protest today also and we have sorted out the issue by discussing with the representatives of workers and AWHCL. It is the responsibility of the management of the AWHCL to make payments to workers on time as per the contract” added Kumar.

“Last time, the workers had demanded the employer to release salary and bonus. They had not released the workers’ bonus. Now they have assured that the bonus amount will be paid within two days. Following this, the workers have started their work of waste collection,” Kumar said adding that while pourakarmikas of the city corporation take up the waste management in 13 wards, the workers of AWHCL take up the job in the remaining wards.

Earlier during the protest the workers who were agitating against the non-fulfillment of commitments made by the company had planned to stay away from work on Sunday, 3 January. The workers said they are forced to resort to protest as the management of the company has not fulfilled its promises. When the workers struck work and went on strike on 17 December 2020 in pursuance of their various demands, the company had reportedly given 12 assurances in writing. But since they were not looked into by the Company hence, they decided to protest this morning.

But later in the afternoon on Saturday, a senior staff in the AWHCL speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “We have sort out the issue, and we have already deposited the bonus money into the employee’s bank account today,after we received a payment of Rs one crore from Mangaluru city corporation, even though the bonus amount of all employees adds up to Rs 1.5 crore. After MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and (MCC) Deputy Commissioner (administration) G Santhosh Kumar had come to the protest venue and interacted with our employees, they have agreed to return back to work late afternoon, and therefore there will be garbage collection on Sunday. We have been paying employees a salary which totals around Rs 1.75 crore per month, on time on the 10th of each month, without fail. It’s a good thing to note that the workers have agreed to resume work after talks with MCC and Company officials, so that wastage collection is not affected tomorrow”.

It may be recalled that the workers of AWHCL had carried out a flash protest against payment delay on December 17. Officials of the MCC had rushed immediately and held a special meeting to sort out the issue then. Workers allege that most of the promises made on December 17 about their demands were not fulfilled. Hence, they have held protests again, workers said. It should also be noted that Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Owes Antony Waste Handling Cell (AWHC) Rs 55 Crore as dues from August 2016 to October 2020. No wonder, AWHC is finding it hard in paying salary to its employees, and also fixing faulty company vehicles, when such a big amount is owed by MCC for the garbage collection, road sweeping/cleaning etc work done by AWHC.

In general, employees of such companies not only lose their jobs, but are often left in the dust. However, one thing should be clear – employees must be paid by any means whatsoever. When it comes to companies in this predicament, they have to scramble – whatever they can do, but take care of their employees and their wages first, and not put them in hardship- which may lead them into protest, resulting in citizens to face the stinky smell of the garbage that is piled outside their houses/apartments or businesses. Nice to note that there was a mutual understanding and compromise on this issue, thereby ending the protest peacefully.



