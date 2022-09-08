With Centralised Tappal Process Pool MCC Soon to Become Paperless

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Office will become a paperless operation as the Mangaluru City Corporation will launch a centralised Tappal Process Pool. The MCC has also launched a website, mangalurucity.online, to connect with the citizens in a better way.

In a press release, MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar stated that the MCC was in the process of migrating the day-to-day administrative functions to a digital mode. The paperless mode helps citizens to direct visits and interface with the city corporation office and officers. At the Tappal Process Pool, the hard copy of the documents and letters will be received and will be scanned to be uploaded in TrueDocs with an RFID tag to the letter.

The Pool will send the scanned documents to the commissioner or the department heads, as required. The head will forward it to a caseworker for processing it. The citizens will also get SMS on the file number and they can trace the movement of the applications to know their status. The commissioner said that the record room digitisation has been taken up and old records are being scanned and stored.

For accessing the Pool and other contacts at the MCC, a queue management system and information kiosk have been opened at the headquarters and zonal offices at Kadri and Surathkal. All files and note sheets are digitally signed, he added. There is a provision to book the Town Hall and grounds managed by MCC through the website.

Like this: Like Loading...