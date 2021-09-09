Spread the love



















With Devotion & Fervour a ‘Monthi Fest Sambhram’ at ‘Athma Jyothi Ashram’

Mangaluru: Once again this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the fun and frolic of the ‘Monti Fest’ has totally died down, where the diocese had issued certain guidelines to be followed in the wake of pandemic-like cancellation of the feast procession, and throwing of flowers joined in a group, at the statue of Baby Mary. But the hard core faithful did celebrate this BIGGEST Mangalorean Catholic feast with total devotion, tradition and fervour at their respective parishes, among them was a small worship place named ‘Athma Jyothi Ashram’ located on Souza lane, Kadri Road-Mangaluru.

And Athma Jyothi Ashram being next to my house, I woke up early for the blessing of the new crop (Novem) at 7 am, which was done by Fr Peter Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao, of the Ashram, belonging to the Congregation of Capuchin Fathers. This is an Ashram where on other days devotees flock for counselling, and spiritual healing. This Ashram is so active and live in their activities, under the able leadership of energetic Fr Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Serrao, not only Monti Fest, they celebrate Easter, and for Christmas- the entire place is lit up with extensive colorful lighting and decorations, which no other Catholic religious institution in the City puts in so much efforts. And I feel proud to be the neighbour of this small but active religious place, where there is so much devotion and religious activities, that I am blessed to be associated with Fr Cyprian OFM and Fr Dolphy OFM!

This year even though people were reluctant and scared to go out to churches or chapels, Athma Jyothi saw a pretty good attendance this morning from children, and middle -aged devotees, and care was taken to maintain social distancing, and also that face masks were worn. Prior to the mass, both the priests walked behind the two devotees carrying paddy stalks /corn, and later kept in front of the altar. After a short prayer, the paddy stalks/corn were blessed, followed by the devotees, especially a bevy of kids, walking in a row and placing a flower at the statue of Blessed Baby Mary. Also with the choir singing the hymn “Sakkad Sangatha Meliya..Moriyek Hogalsiya..” the children joined in showering flower petals at BVM statue.

Briefing of Monti Fest was done by Fr Cyprian D’souza, and in His Homily, Fr Dolphy Serrao said “Mother Mary is the wonderful gift our Lord has given us. Being the Mother of Mercy and Hope, She inspires us to say ‘Yes’ to God’s will, by saying ‘Yes’ to His commandments. May She, one who is full of grace, intercede for us, so that we may strive to live them in our day to day life and find Peace, Joy and Happiness, Good Health and Prosperity in our Family. May Monthimai bless all of us plentifully and protect you and keep us safe always”.

Fr Dolphy Serrao further reflected saying, “ ‘Monti fest’ – a feast that is close to the heart of all Christians of Kanara (Mangaluru) which has a special role to play in every Christian’s life. Every feast we celebrate is not just for fun, or merry making, rather it has a message hidden in it, an incident to recall or a specific purpose to remember; So also Monthi fest. On this day we commemorate the immaculate birth of Mary, and along with this celebration this feast also encourages family bonding. On this day let’s reflect on, firstly, Never ever sacrifice ‘your family’ for anyone or for anything. Secondly, prepare your children for the next world – this was the message of Mary revealed at one of her apparitions”.

At the end of the mass, everyone was treated to sugarcane, and they all went home with happy faces, and got ready for the traditional Mangalorean Monti Fest vegetarian meal consisting of at least 5-7 vegetarian dishes. During the meal the grains taken from blessed paddy stalk or corn is added to the milk or ” Vorn” (Payasam) and offered to the members of the family in a symbolic gesture of thanksgiving for our Lady’s blessings. The festival has a special relevance in the modern world as it keeps the community together not just in South Canara (DK) and Mangaluru city but in all different continents where Mangalorean Catholics have settled. They continue to celebrate Monthi fest in whatever way they can in their countries and enjoy the nostalgia connected with their own families and parishes back home.

Hogolsiya ‘CRUSADES’ of Bejai St Francis Xavier Church’ for their Well Decorated & Attractive GROTTO of Blessed Virgin Mary

As per the local history, “Monti Fest ” has its origin in 1763 in Farangipet in the outskirts of Mangaluru. Here, Fr. Joachim Miranda, a Goan Catholic priest of secular credentials, who lived around 250 years ago, started this practice on top of a hill, on the northern bank of the Netravati river where lies an ancient place called Monte Moriano. The term ‘Monthi’ has been derived from the word ‘Monte’ and over the years has been modified to be known as ‘Monthi Fest’. On this solemn occasion, the Catholics partake in a community feast or a family feast having only vegetarian dishes. On this special day, the Catholic community members take the freshly grown paddy stalks to their respective churches as an offering of the first bounty of nature to Mother Mary. Special prayers are offered pleading the Holy Mother to keep the fertility of nature for generations to come and provide all the bounties of nature to the children of the world.

It is a tradition in Mangalore for the families to gather together and share a vegetarian meal consisting of at least five vegetarian dishes. Sorry, no Dukhra mass and Soro! The dishes, “alu-dento” and “vorn” are a must in every household. The grains taken from blessed paddy stalks or corn are added to the milk or “vorn” and offered to the members of the family in a symbolic gesture of thanksgiving for our Lady’s blessings. The festival has a special relevance in the modern world as it keeps the community together not just in South Canara (Dakshina Kannada) and Mangaluru city but in all different continents where Mangalorean Catholics have settled. They continue to celebrate Monti Fest in whatever way they can in their countries and enjoy the nostalgia connected with their own families and parishes back home.

As a child, I remember gathering flowers from the garden and also from the neighborhood, and carrying them to Church in a dish/plate- but these days children have the privilege of carrying the flowers in fancy baskets, which are sold in various stores. So Monti Fest is also a festival representing the symbol of family unity. This feast is celebrated with joy and happiness as it is the harvest festival as well, a time when the farmer is getting the crop ready for the year. Monti Fest is the celebration of family bonds, filial relationships and a feast which makes us aware that we are very much part of the nature around us, bringing us closer to Mother Nature.

No doubt, Monti Fest is gaining popularity all over the globe these days, as it is celebrated in every town where the population of Konkani-speaking people is sizable. Singing of hymns, ‘Sakkad Sangatha Melyam’ and ‘Moriyek Hogolsyam’ has been an inherent part of Monti Fest. The people feel blessed and blissful by paying obeisance to Mother Mary on her birth anniversary. And while many other Catholic parishes celebrated ‘Monti Festh’, this Small Ashram, celebrated ‘Monti Festh’ in a ‘BIG Sambhram’! Both, Fr Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Serrao extended their fond wishes to those who couldn’t join in the festal mass, with Happy Monti Fest greetings!

Like this: Like Loading...