With ‘Extra Kanasu’ & ‘Mugdha Manasu’ Singer Farhan Faroo Aims at Forming his Own Music Studio

With ‘Extra Kanasu’ & ‘Mugdha Manasu’ Young Budding and Upcoming Singer Farhan Faroo of Mangaluru Aims at Forming his Own Music Studio

Mangaluru: For aspiring artists interested in making music on their own, there has never been a better time to get started. Home recording studio equipment options are plentiful, and prices are a fraction of what they once were: A basic bedroom setup, even when working on a tight budget, can yield the kind of results that would have required booking time in a professional studio not so long ago. Though it can be hard to know where to begin, the good news is that there is no one right answer. While prices can easily start to add up as you build out even the most basic studio, there are ways to economize. One good thing about the relentless pace of music tech is that musicians are forever getting rid of gear in order to make room for new toys. They start with what they can afford and trade-up further down the line.

“Don’t agonize too much about any particular purchase, what matters is the relationship you build with what you have. Limitations are often useful because workarounds and hacks will give you a little more identity in your sound. If you have the desire, drive, and creativity, you can make music from pretty much anything.” and with that strong feeling and determination this young, talented and upcoming singer/composer 25-year-old Farhan Faroo is aspiring to form his own Music Studio, and not rely on anyone nor join other studios or film industry.

A singer can make music with their voice and instruments, but recording music takes a lot more than lyrics and an instrument kit. Singer Faroo has been working hard in creating his own songs and also singing other singers lyrics. “There’s a lot that goes into making a project/album. I feel it’s hard for a younger artist to kind of breakthrough because you need, like microphones, you need equipment, you need software and there’s just a lot more that goes into it than people would think. Everything was kind of weird as the pandemic kicked in and you couldn’t play live music, you couldn’t get in the studio, but I feel like they need to create never stopped,” said Faroo.

And with nearly 90% of independent music venues and clubs are at risk of closing, Faroo has stood strong in spite of the pandemic, and has been composing new songs, with seven songs to his credit and also singing over 100 copyright songs. He has performed songs in Malayalam, Kannada, Beary, among other languages, at his own studio ‘Team Firzan’. It’s obvious there’s a lot of artists out there who’ve been suffering during the pandemic, stuck at home, and haven’t been able to go out. What we’re seeing is they’re coming to use the spaces here, being crazy creative. That suffering has turned into some good output for a few artists, like Farhan Faroo.

“I feel like right now is the perfect time to create new songs/music. If there’s anything that you want to make you should go for it because the world needs a lot more creativity and passion right now, amidst the pandemic “says Faroo. Farhan Faroo was born on 8 January 1996 in Mangaluru in a middle-class Family as “Faroon”, however, later he adopted the stage name “Farhan Faroo,” He did his early schooling at Shree Ramakrishna, in Harekala, and his college studies at Nishara PU & Degree College-Harekala. Farhan initially started making song videos for fun, but after receiving an overwhelming response, he started taking singing seriously.

At the age of 24, he married Naziya, who was his classmate in College, and now a homemaker and loving and caring wife for Faroo. His father Firoz hails from Kochi-Kerala, while his Mother is the origin of Mangaluru. Faroo has two younger brothers, Faizal and Farees, and two younger sisters, Faseela and Faleela, and the family is settled in Mangaluru. His close friends Asif Vidyanagar, Jashid Jaash and Siddeeq Humaidy supported Faroo’s singing career, also including his one more close friend Irfan Iifa, who has been his main supporter in his singing career.

Having started his audio recording studio at Adyar in the outskirts of Mangaluru in 2017, at present he has shifted his studio to his own house and making use of his talents from the comfort of his home, singing for his own label ‘Team Firzan” . A successful performer is a dream of many aspiring singers. Breaking into the industry and finding singing jobs, however, can take a combination of luck, talent and timing – it’s much more complex than simply deciding, I want to sing! Getting an early start and making an honest assessment of their burgeoning skills can help them chart a path to success. And Farhan Faroo is a perfect example!

Some people are born with a natural singing talent they simply need to nurture and perfect; others have raw but malleable talent that needs to be nurtured and developed over time. Regardless of where an individual falls in this equation, cultivating this talent from a young age can yield the best results, and that has been in the case of Faroo. Even the best singers have to subject themselves to tireless practice to their craft, eventually recording demos, going on endless auditions and taking feedback and critique. It’s not a career path for the faint of heart and requires a good deal of intestinal fortitude to make it.

Cultivating a signing career takes a significant amount of dedication to the craft. This includes practising and learning how to care for the voice as an instrument. Good interpersonal skills are also important, especially when it comes to going on auditions, and working to sell yourself as a viable artist. Building a career as a singer can take both time and hard work. Having patience will go a long way in helping you achieve your objectives. Aspiring singers must also be able to accept rejection and learn from professional critiques. This takes a good deal of self-awareness, determination and a willingness to continually hone your craft- and Faroo has adhered to all these qualities while aspiring to be a pro-singer and start his own Music Studio.

Team Mangalorean wishes Farhan Faroo all success in his SINGING Career and wishes him luck in his efforts to start his own MUSIC STUDIO!

