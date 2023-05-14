With Karnataka gone, BJP’s Mission South hits a roadblock

New Delhi: The Karnataka Assembly election results are no less than a big jolt for the BJP.

Karnataka was the only state in south India which first opened its doors to the BJP and the party was claiming that this time it is going to get an absolute majority for the first time in the state.

Karnataka was considered the gateway to South India for the saffron party.

BJP wanted to expand in other states of southern India — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu — with the help of Karnataka’s majority, but the results of the state have given a big blow to the party.

Telangana will have the Assembly polls later this year. The BJP strategists had thought that if its government was formed with an absolute majority in Karnataka, then the morale of the party workers in Telangana will increase and will help in bringing the voters together.

This is the reason that during the Karnataka election campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a strong message to the veteran leaders of the state that in order to make the party’s ‘Mission South’ a success it is very important for the party to win Karnataka elections.

The BJP’s failure to return to power in Karnataka could have major implications for the party’s southern push ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

These five southern states — Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — have an important role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The five states have a total of 129 Lok Sabha seats and the role of these MPs is going to be very important in the formation of the next government.

Frustrated with the poor performance of the party in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the Congress is also looking towards southern India with hopes.

Many leaders hailing from south India have admitted that the Karnataka defeat was a big blow to the party but added that it would not affect the party’s ‘Mission South’ in any way.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda and senior party leaders will now visit more states of southern India to keep the morale of the workers high.

