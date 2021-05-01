With Love From Police Wives to Police! Police Mahila Mandala Members Chip in to Make 10K Masks

Spread the love



















With Love From Police Wives to Police! Police Mahila Mandala/Jnanodhaya Mahila Mandala/Police Welfare Centre Members Chip in to Make 10 Thousand Masks for the police personnel of Mangaluru Commissionerate

Mangaluru : The battle against coronavirus has become a family matter for the police in Mangaluru. While the men are on the field risking lives to protect others from the spread of the virus, their wives are saving lives, their own way. These women from families of cops posted in the city have come together to make face masks at the city police headquarters in Pandeshwar, Mangaluru. The material for the face mask has been supplied by the Police Commissioner’s Office/City Police Department, and only the stitching work is undertaken by these women. To stitch each face mask it takes about 10-15 minutes, and per day 100 plus are made by each member- and all these wives of the cops are doing the work in keen interest, since they are helping in a good cause, and since the face masks are to be used by their husbands , and other police personnel/staff , who are doing yeomen service during this deadly pandemic.

This Saturday morning, eight members of Police Mahila Mandala, also the wives of policemen, namely Mrs Bhageerathi (Team Leader) W/o Yeshwanth-ASI Nagori Police station; Mrs Susheela W/o Babu Naik-ASI Pandeshwar Station; Mrs Nethravati W/o Janardhana-ASI, Kadri East station; Mrs Sunitha W/o Satyanarayana Head Constable Bajpe station; Mrs Poornima W/o Somappa Gowda PR RCT; Mrs Asha W/o Dinesh ASI-CAR; Mrs Tanuja W/o Chandroji- DAR; and Mrs Poornima Ravi Kumar W/o Ravi Kumar , ASI Traffic South were busy stitching the masks at the Mandala hall.

Over the past three-four days the above mentioned women and also others have been devoting about four hours a day to make masks for police personnel apart from their regular household chores. Finishing their morning cooking for breakfast, and keeping the food ready for lunch, these wives of cops have been doing this as a service for the well-being of the law enforcers deployed at various public locations in City to strictly enforce prohibitory orders issued in the wake of COVID-19.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Mrs Bhagirathi said, “I see my husband giving his best in the battle against the virus daily. Therefore, I too decided to contribute in my own way. The masks we make save the lives of both the cops as well as the needy people. This is our way of giving it back to society. We will bring in more women in the coming days to finish this job in time where we have to make 10 thousand masks as requested by the police commissioner. Raw material is provided by the police department and using the material we make masks every day. We have jointly made about 3000 masks so far ever since we commenced this task four days ago after being asked by the police authorities. The masks made of cotton are washable and could be reused. We women have set apart some time to make the masks in addition to carrying out regular household works. Since there was a great demand for masks in the open market, we took up this work to do our bit as a service for the well-being of our police personnel,”

Also speaking police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Our entire police force is out on the roads, manning the roads and keeping citizens indoors during the lockdown. Their dedication inspired their wives to contribute in the battle against coronavirus. Around10 such women make about 500 masks daily and hand these over to the police department. We have a force of nearly 2000 police personnel, and we will distribute each of them five masks, which are reusable after wash. Even though the women have agreed to do this job free of cost, but as a kind gesture from the police department we will give them some money. The women spend nearly five hours everyday making the masks. They take all precautions including using sanitizers, gloves and maintaining social distance. We need masks in large numbers and hence these women will continue making face masks in the coming days. Apart from them making maks for the police personnel, we will find them orders from outside source, so that they can earn income during this pandemic”