With Love from Son in Memory of Parents! NRI Entrepreneur Builds 7,000 Sq ft Mosque

With Love from Son in Memory of Parents! NRI Entrepreneur Mohammed Yunus Hassan Builds 7,000 sq ft Two Floor Mosque in Sullia

Mangaluru: It is said that the Parent-Child (Son or Daughter) Relationship nurtures the physical, emotional and social development of the child. It is a unique bond that every child and parent can enjoy and nurture. This relationship lays the foundation for the child’s personality, life choices and overall behaviour. It can also affect the strength of their social, physical, mental and emotional health. Children who grow up with a secure and healthy attachment to their parents stand a better chance of developing happy and content relationships with others in their life.

It is said that a child who has a secure relationship with a parent learns to regulate emotions under stress and in difficult situations. Healthy parent involvement and intervention in the child’s day-to-day life lay the foundation for better social and academic skills. Children also gain strong problem-solving skills when they have a positive relationship with their parents. While only a few children forget what their parents have done to bring them up, many remember the role that their parents played by raising them, educating them, and caring for their son or daughter to prosper well in life.

Here is an example of a son, who for the immense love and respect of his parents, an NRI entrepreneur has built and dedicated a unique style of mosque cum community centre in Sullia, in Dakshina Kannada. This entrepreneur is Mohammed Yunus Hassan, running businesses in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and a native of Tarikere, Chikmagalur and now settled in Mangaluru, has built a unique-style mosque, ‘The Masjid Hajira Hassan, in memory of his late parents, father Hassan and mother Hajira. Yunus, who died in 2020 and his father Hassan two decades ago. He, along with his family members and other dignitaries inaugurated the new mosque.

The mosque cum community centre has come on land belonging to Sullia Educational and Charitable Trust (SECT). Speaking to Team Mangalorean, on what made him dedicate a mosque Yunus said “Building a mosque is not a display of wealth but it is a message that I am sending out to the young generation that one must love their parents. This represents the love of parents, particularly the son-mother duo. I always had this thought to dedicate a mosque in memory of my parents. There was a requirement in Sullia since this place lacks one and has poor people. The message I am sending out with this dedication is that one must love his parents unconditionally,”

Also speaking Ashraf Adarsh, trustee of SECT, said that Yunus had come forward to build a mosque, which was also converted into a community centre. There is a proposal to start an Arabic study centre, library, and family counselling centre. The new facility has two floors with a total of 7,000 square feet area. Asif Ahmed, the founder and managing director of Deal Group said, “The Masjid Hajira Hassan in Sullia is a unique structure in India, and such a structure is found only in the Gulf and other foreign countries. We have created one such in Sullia. The group has designed, planned, and executed the entire project. Yunus is also a philanthropist and, as a trustee of Team B-Human, has been helping a lot of people, especially those who are ailing and unable to pay their hospital bills”.

Like this: Like Loading...