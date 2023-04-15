With Love & Gratitude to the Women Police Force for their Dedicated Service to Society- A programme ‘In Gratitude towards the Police Force’ programme was organized by the UXCEL, an Institute for Excellence, Mangaluru in association with Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, Rotary Clubs of Zone 2 and 3 RI District 3181 held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: The simplest logic says policewomen are more suited to deal with policing requirements of womenfolk and children, which is more than half the total population. They are endowed – more than men – with traits like patience, empathy, solicitude, tolerance, sacrifice etc., all so valuable for democratic policing. Women are also less likely to use excessive force, which means a curb on malpractices like third-degree and custodial violence. Their sizable numbers would go a long way towards improving the police image in society. More women are needed also because several recent legislations have mandatedthe performance of certain police tasks exclusively by women police personnel.

The role of women in the police has been steadily increasing, though at a slow pace. But it must move beyond mere tokenism so that it can champion the cause of women’s empowerment. Women are more sensitive to the sufferings of others and have greater concern for the well-being of others. They often approach and solve problems from a different perspective than their male counterparts. It is widely recognised that women cops play a crucial role in responding to and preventing gender violence and a crime against women and children.

A programme ‘In Gratitude towards the Police Force’ programme was organized by the UXCEL, an Institute for Excellence, Mangaluru in association with Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, Rotary Clubs of Zone 2 and 3 RI District 3181 held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru, was graced by Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain IPS; District Rotary Governor Nominee Rotarian Vikram Datta; DCP’s Anshukumar and Dinesh Kumar; ACP Ms Geetha Kulkarni; Ms Phyllis Maria D’costa-Founder of UXCEL; Resource Persons-Dr Devan (Professor at AJ Medical College, Mangaluru) and Dr Rameela Shekar (Mental Health Professional and Trainer) and Dr Habeeb Rahman (chairman and Managing Director of Unity Health Complex, Mangaluru); Lawrence D’costa ( Ms Maria D’costa’s husband) among others.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp, and also showering petals at the portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar (since it was Ambedkar Jayanthi). The welcome address was delivered by Ms Maria Phyllis D’costa, followed by an address by Rotary district governor nominee Vikram Dutta, where he said, “Women in the police department need to work 24 hours serving the society and also give time to their families. It is not an easy task; they have to undergo many types of stress at work and while managing their family, The police look after the internal security of the country. In the army, there is a clear-cut picture. They are aware of their enemy but in the police department, there is a challenge in the job while tracing the criminals. The police in the state have to provide security for the 7.5 crore population including migrants. It is not easy to provide safety to such a huge population with a very small number ofthe police force.”

DCP ( Crime and Traffic) Dinesh Kumar speaking on the occasion said, ” It is indeed a kind gesture by Ms Maria D’costa to appreciate and show gratitude towards the women police force for their unstinted service to the society. Police jobs are filled with stress, hard work and sleepless nights, and we all try our best to do our duties to satisfy the community. Police may not be perfect in their duties, everyone makes mistakes and has drawbacks, but we try to do our jobs to the best of our abilities. Once again sincere thanks to UXCEL and Rotary for showing their love and gratitude towards the police force”.

Among the three resource persons,s Dr C P Habeeb Rahman speaking on the occasion said, “We are aware that the work of the police department is a tough job. During communal clashes, they undergo severe stress to maintain law and order and peace in society. Women in the police department have to play two roles here, that is look after their families as well as serving society. You should also think about what you can do for society. No doubt women police can do more than the men police force.You all-women police force are the illumination to the police force and community”. ”

Yet another speaker Dr Rameela Shekhar said, “It is nice to note you women police are looking at your family and also after us. You are the caretakers of your family and also caretakers of the society. But you need to look after yourselves more than anything. During Covid 19 time you all worked hard, and many also got affected by the pandemic effects. Due to stereotyping in society, women hesitate to express their emotions openly with counsellors orwitho their close ones. Such behaviour will lead to psychological and physical problems in them. Having a problem is not a weakness, every human being will face problems in life. Managing the problem is very important. The problems can be dealt with by sharing them with close ones.”

“Women are still facing atrocities and violence within the family but due to social stigma, they are not ready to express it to anyone. Hence, they are facing mental health issues. You listen more to others, but no one listens to you. We need to appreciate your service in looking after the security of others. But as women police personnel you need to give time for yourselves without any regret. You need to find a social support system-keep a friend/relative/mentor by your side. You also need to take a break from your hectic work schedule, so that you feel relaxed and happy. Remember that your life is in your hands, and you need to take control. Seek the help of a counsellor if you have any problems” added Dr Rameela.

Urwa police station police inspector Ms Bharathi opined how women in society are undergoing problems, and expressed her gratitude to Dr Rameela Shekhar who has helped her out to solve many drug addiction and missing youth cases. ” Dr Rameela gave me many tips in handling certain cases, thus she was like a God to m,e,” said Ms Bharathi.

Dr Devan Professor AJ Medical College gave medical tips to maintain the health of women officers. ” Here are a few Preventive measures – Have extensive safety and skills training; Exercise regularly to keep fit and reduce the risk of injury; Use personal protective equipment or other barriers for the task; Always be aware of your surroundings and on the alert for dangerous people or situations; Take breaks, as appropriate, from awkward positions or repetitive physical tasks; Follow a recommended shift work pattern and protect yourself from the hazards associated with shift work; Follow or establish safety procedures for working alone, or for avoiding working alone wherever possible; Learn about stress and post-traumatic stress, and consider a debriefing session or counselling after a critical or traumatic event; Have first aid training. General safe work practices Ensure that you are trained and informed on how to avoid the various hazards” added Dr Devan.

Police commissioner Kuldeep R Jain lauded the organiser of the programme for taking initiative and educating the women officers on health. Traffic ACP Geetha Kulkarni proposed the vote of thanks. Lawrence D’Costa was the moderator for the session, he was introduced by Ms Savirha Salian of the Toastmasters Club. The introduction of Dr Devan was done by Ms Sangeetha Fernandes; the Introduction of Dr Rameela Shekar was by Ms Anu Sharma and the Introduction of Dr Habeeb Rahman was by Ms Niyathi Each session was followed by a Q & A session. The programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Malini Hebbar, a former Professor of English at St. Agnes College, Mangaluru and a senior Toastmaster.

