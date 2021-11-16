Spread the love



















With Love to Gonzagaites from Teachers of St Aloysius Gonzaga School on ‘Children’s Day’

Mangaluru: I like to begin with a message to the Dedicated, Committed and Responsible Teachers of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru- “If you are not “Benjamin Button” from the movie “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”, then of course you have experienced childhood before anything else! As a child, the majority of you would have never thought that you would grow up to be a teacher whom the children have liked and hated alike! Being a teacher is a great thing! And being that “loved-by-all-children” teacher is an achievement. Each teacher has his/her own way of being known, and that doesn’t mean they are known for a good reason! Some are always associated with a cane and some others for the words they use on children and a few as the “Best Teacher Ever”!

Of course, you want to be tagged the BEST don’t you? What else does one want beyond a child’s respect and love? If you can inspire them, you are the greatest being they would ever know. I’m sure you remember your Children’s Day as a child. Wasn’t that the best time ever? Sure it was. So the trend still remains the same. Children today, too, want this day to be special because it’s in their mind that it has to be special! They do everything they are told in the class, so, for this one day make them feel happy. When they grow into adults they will always remember 14/11/2021. I was happy to note that you teachers of this prestigious Jesuit run CBSE school simply made this Day so unique and a memorable one, I felt like being a Child and join St Aloysius Gonzaga School, where the children are pampered, and especially on CHILDREN’S DAY it was extraordinary. Kudos and Job Well Done to all the teachers who put up a magnificent show to entertain their beloved students- and not to mention even the Principal Fr Melwyn Lobo SJ ROCKED the stage, like never before!

Children come with a lot of expectation, and the teachers didn’t let them down. They took that extra mile, to please their students, so that they could be loved a little extra. Your kind gesture of entertaining your students led them to know a “New Approachable You” . I remember my school days at St Aloysius, I as a kid had an instant liking to those teachers who performed for us on Children’s day! And now I witnessed the teachers at St Aloysius Gonzaga School bringing out the child in them, and dancing like no child was watching them! And it was fun and entertaining! Here is a quote by Chacha Nehru “Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.” So there were the entertaining teachers at their best.

‘Children’s Day’ is celebrated across India to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children. It is celebrated on 14 November every year as a tribute to the birthday of India’s First Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Known as Chacha Nehru among children, Nehru advocated for children to have an all-rounded education that would build a better society in the future. Nehru considered children as the real strength of a nation and foundation of society. The celebration of Children’s Day in India dates back to 1956. After the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, his birth anniversary was chosen to be celebrated as Children’s Day in India. A resolution was passed in the parliament to give a befitting farewell to the first Prime Minister of India.

Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bacchan Impersonated by ‘Star of Children’s Day’ celebration Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ -the School Principal

As they say “Better Late Than Never”, the ‘Children’s Day’ was celebrated one day later on 15 November at St Aloysius Gonzaga School at 1.30 pm in the spacious auditorium, where students gathered in large numbers to witness the showbiz put up by their teachers. The Chief Guests for the occasion were Head Boy rafan Ignatius D’souza, and Head Girl Jewel Isabella Cutinha, and presided over by Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, the Principal of the School. The programme coordinators were Ms Laurel D’souza, Ms Shwetha Acharya, Ms Sushrutha M P, and Stalin D’souza- the school teachers.

Following the welcome address by Teacher Ms Bhindhya D’souza, it was showtime, where the teachers sang, dance and mesmerized the children with a Bollywood style Fashion Show, where the teachers impersonated Bollywood actors/actresses like Meena Kumari, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Nargis, Asha Parekh, Mumtaz, Sharmila Tagore, Helen, Leena, Zeenath Aman, Hema Malini, Jaya Bacchan, Amrita Singh, Deepika Padukone, Padmini Kholapuri, Sri Devi, Karishma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and the Star Attraction of the fashion Show, Amitabh Bacchan impersonated by the Principal of the school, Fr Melwyn A Lobo SJ, who got a thunderous applause when he walked on the stage! Fr Lobo also rendered a Kannada Song which also received applause and students called for an encore!

In his speech, addressing the students Fr Melwyn said, “Today we are all happy to be with you all, and it is our time to entertain you, since you entertain us for the rest of the year. It is a happy day for all of us. Every child is a different kind of flower, and all together, make this world a beautiful garden. School for you is your second home, where your teachers are like your parents, giving you a good education, taking care of you, and moulding your future. Today you saw that your teachers not only teach, but are blessed with multiple talents, and entertained you. Let’s enjoy and be happy today and always throughout the school years”.

The significance of Children’s Day was delivered by teacher Ms Sandhya Manoj, and the vote of thanks was proposed by teacher Ms Aparna. Mimicry by Teacher Ms Akshatha Kudla mesmerized the students and also brought laughter in the house. The melodious singing of the teachers was given a melodious music background by music teacher Stalin D’souza- and they all rocked like they have never rocked on the stage before? The programme was meticulously and professionally compered by teacher Ms Acquina Rebello.

