With Love to ‘Top Cop’ on ‘Raksha Bandhan’ by a Bevy of Biruver Kudla Womens’ Wing

Mangaluru: On this ‘RAKSHA BANDHAN’ Day, a sister ties a sacred thread around her brother’s wrist. In return, the brother promises to protect her from all evils. Raksha Bandhan, also commonly known as Rakhi, is one of the oldest festivals in India. It celebrates the bond and love between siblings. Siblings share a unique bond, filled with love, fun and also, ups and downs. The festival marks this special bond. The words ‘Raksha Bandhan’ mean ‘the bond of safety and security’. To celebrate the special day, gifts are exchanged and people indulge in sweet and special delicacies. While the Covid-19 pandemic has restricted the celebrations to some extent, people still reveal festive spirits from the comforts of their home or going in the neighbourhood under Covid-19 guidelines.

Bandhan stands for the celebration of siblinghood and is also known as Rakhi “the knot of commitment”. People have a traditional belief that the sacred thread of Rakhi has a strong power to bring closer the lovely relationship of a brother and sister. Since time immemorial, this festival has been marked as a day to cherish the most pious relation on this planet. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is widely celebrated all across India and various myths and mythological episodes are associated with the origin for this festival.

This unique festival is celebrated with loads of love and frolic by tying Rakhis on the wrist of dear brothers, savoring tempting and gourmet delicacies, exchange of exciting gift items. All these events cumulatively make the vibrant festival of Rakhi more joyful. Thus, Rakhi is the most awaited and exciting festival among sisters and brothers. This festival falls on Shravana Purnima i.e. Lunar day in the month of August. This auspicious day starts with tying a colorful Rakhi thread around the wrist of brother by the sister. The religious thread of Rakhi is the knot of love and affection of a sister for her dearest brother. Brother understands and adores the real meaning of rakhi and by extending his broad wrist forward.

Sister performs religious puja and tilak ceremony by applying kumkum powder on the forehead of her brother. She also does Aarti and prays for her brother’s long life, good health and prosperity. In other words, the Rakhi festival is a synonym of pious love and cherished emotions shared amongst siblings. This festival actually unites the whole family by bringing all near and dear ones together. This occasion is considered the perfect time to enjoy it all by gorging on sweet delicacies and finger-licking dishes. This wonderful festival successfully reunites people by transcending borders, castes & creeds and religious differences.

And locally here, a group of Biruver Kudla Womens’ Wing, Ashoknagar -Mangaluru acting as SISTERS visited the Mangaluru Police Commissioner’s Officer and considering the TOP COP aka Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP Hariram Shankar as BROTHERS tied the traditional Rakhis and in return got a few sentimental and precious gifts from the Top Cop and DCP. And this showed how this Festival reunites people by transcending borders, castes, creed and religious differences.

The Biruver Kudla Womens’ Wing has played an active role during the pandemic/lockdown by providing food kits, lunch/dinner, PPE kits to the needy people, and pre and post-pandemic they have been doing lots of community services, irrespective of caste and creed, believing in the teachings /philosophy of Bhramashri Narayanaguru Swami- “One Caste, One Religion, One God for All”. The Biruver Kudla Womens’ Wing are the recipient of “Badavara Kamadhenu Award”; “SNDPS Award”; District Rajyotsava Award”; Honoured during Kannada & Samskrati Sammelan, among many other felicitations and honors.

Two women of this Wing, namely Ms Sumangala and Ms Bhanumati play a vital role as In-Charge in organizing the projects and programmes. President Kumari Sowmya Poojary, Vice President Ms Bhavya, Secretary Ms Neeriksha; Joint secretary Ms Bhavani, among few other members of Biruver Kudla Womens’ Wing-Ashoknagar joined in the Rakhi Bandhan at the Police Commissioner’s Office.

