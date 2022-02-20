With Motto ‘Be Desi, Adopt Desi’ Pet Lovers Took Home Cute Furry Friends from ACT

With Motto ‘Be Desi, Adopt Desi’ Pet Lovers Took Home Cute Furry Pfreinds (Puppies & Kittens) at Animal Care Trust (ACT) Free Pet Adoption Camp now Going (Sunday, 20 February) near Capitanio School, Opposite MORE supermarket, Kankanady Pumpwell-Padil Road, in the City, from 10 till 5 pm.



Mangaluru: It’s time to adopt a pet. A FREE Pet ADOPTION camp to promote the adoption of more Indian mongrels was set up nearby to Capitanio School, Opposite MORE supermarket, Kankanady Pumpwell-Padil Road, in the City, from 10 till 5 pm.

The Camp was for pet adoption and provided inspiration to people to come forward and give strays and homeless animals the ultimate home life with loving care. A volunteer of ACT speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “We aim at finding a permanent home for abandoned puppies and kittens. This is to encourage adoption of Indian breeds of puppies also known as mongrels that adapt to our conditions faster and are very sharp. We have always tied up with many organizations and pet stores who have made consistent efforts to find a home for pets and are a name to be reckoned with for animal welfare. We have many people walking in at our Shelter, and many came here at the Camp, and we believe we will have adopters who will not only provide a home to the pet but also find a moment of delight as they find their new family member”.

Due to severe financial and infrastructural constraints, it’s quite hard for an individual or even organization to provide a shelter for all. If each one of us were to adopt one stray or homeless animal, the number of those without shelter would become negligible. Many Indians love their pets, so much so, that they’re more like family members to them. And, while a majority still tries to buy expensive breeds, there is a rising number of those who prefer to adopt and not shop for Desi breeds. Don’t Shop…ADOPT. Play with the homeless animals and experience the joy if you wish to.

That’s a great decision because a stray’s physiology is best suited for the climatic conditions of the place where you live which means they fall sick less often. They are low maintenance as they don’t require much on medical expenses and grooming like brushing, shampooing or special dog food and tonics that a pedigree dog will need. A street dog is just as loyal, playful, loving, protective just as any other pedigree. They will die protecting you and your family and will NEVER hurt anyone in your house. They can be trained and will listen to every command.

Regarding things you should do, once you adopt a puppy/dog, take them to the vet and get him checked. Give them all the necessary vaccination shots. Caring for a pet takes a lot of time, discipline and commitment. You will have to be patient during litter training and obedience training. You will have to ensure that they get enough exercise and time from your end to take care of his needs. So if you can give time and can care for them before all your needs, then get a pet. It is a great idea! As long as you will be committed to taking care of the dog/cat as a new part of your family, why not? You will also save the dogs and cats lives and give them the love they deserve! At my home at Kadri, we have two Desi dogs picked up from the streets, and my brother is taking care of four desi dogs at our farm in Merlapadav, where these dogs were also found on the streets- and they are very happy to find a good home,

I bet you will feel awesome about the fact that you would be giving shelter and warmth to a homeless canine or a kitten. Remember, dogs/cats are not objects that you buy for your entertainment, they are friends you make. Money can buy a dog but not the wag of its tail. Adopt a stray that actually needs shelter and it would love you like no one else in the world. A stray dog would love you as much as a fancy Husky or a St. Bernard or an Alsatian would, probably even more. If you’ve ever loved a dog, you’d know how insensitive it is to objectify them into status symbols. Also stray dogs are very very healthy and have strong immune systems. Strays have been living in the harshest weather conditions since forever.

Finally a message from a few Women Animal Lovers from the city to our readers, “We have Desi pups for adoption, which are cute and easy to take care of. We all know that there are way too many strays in Mangaluru, but unless and until everyone tries to find a home for these abandoned and neglected strays, we animal lovers can’t do much. We would encourage you to adopt a pet in your home-use your individual human power and make a difference to your life and theirs. They are tough resilient loving animals and very well suited for our temperature and living conditions. Looking forward to your magnanimous support. Let the vision of Mangaluru be “Mangaluru with No abandoned Animals-and let all Animals have a lovely Home and family. Thank You”.

So once you are done reading this article, and got motivated to adopt a puppy or kitten, head on to the Free Adoption Camp, which is still open until 5 pm TODAY (Sunday, 20 February)

For More Details Contact : 88670 21053



ANIMAL CARE TRUST

“Vatsalya”, Near Shaktinagar Water Tank, Mangalore – 575016

Phone : +91 88670 21053 (Shelter) 98452 55777 (Suma Nayak )E-mail: sumatara@yahoo.com