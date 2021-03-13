Spread the love



















With Motto ‘Heal & Comfort’ FMCI launches Renovated OPD & New Facility Block on 180th Founder’s Day

Mangaluru: 13 March 2021 was a day of CELEBRATION, when the happy Mullerian Family comprising of Priests, Nuns, Doctors, Nurses, Health Care and Non-Health Care staff joined together in celebrating 141 years existence of the glorious group of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, and also the 180th Birthday of their founder Father Augustus Muller- and they called the celebration as “Founder’s Day of FMCI (Father Muller Charitable Institutions)”, where the FMCI family gathered in large numbers with love and pride. Fr Augustus Muller was a visionary like no other – who started his service in the simplest form for the suffering humanity – and has today become the foundation of who the FMCI family are and what they do every day, it was time to pay respect to the great visionary and founder Fr Augustus Muller as they celebrated his 180th birthday.

Father Muller’s which has grown exponentially over the past century and now is formed by a multitude of institutions, like-Father Muller Medical College, Hospital & Central Laboratory; FMMC – Allied Health Sciences; FM Homeopathic Medical College, Hospital & Pharmaceutical division; FMCoSH; FM Simulation & Skills Centre; FM Research centre; FMCON & SON; St Joseph’s Leprosy Hospital; Rehabilitation Unit & Vailankanni de-addiction unit; FMH, Thumbay, and FM Salvadore Monteiro Rural Health Centre, Bajpe, has served the suffering humanity with care and love, keeping in mind “SERVICE before MONEY”. FMCI is accredited with the prestigious NAAC, NABH and NABL and this has been brought about by the persistent perseverance and diligence by each and every member of the Mullerian family. It is not a one-time achievement but an ongoing process of continual improvement in all dimensions.

FMCI is a basket of tradition where there is no discrimination and there is only one religion – the religion of humanity. As a sign of this unity, representing various traditions and to showcase it colourfully, the FMCI family members gathered this morning to celebrate the Founder’s Day on 13 March 2021, beginning with a mass celebrated at St Joseph Chapel, with mass celebrated by Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, joined by other clergies- after which they all joined in the inauguration ceremony of renovated Out-Patient Department (OPD) and the New Facility Block. And it was time for everyone to bask in the visual and wholesome experience that awaited all.

The Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and the President of FMCI was the Main Celebrant at the Eucharistic celebration at 7:30am. The thanksgiving mass was attended by the priests of the management and the whole faculty, staff and students. The homily preached by the Bishop focused on “humility” being the virtue that one should possess both inwardly and as a garment. Narrating the vision of Jesus Christ to St Jerome (the translator of the Bible to Latin, the Vulgate), who was asked to give his sins to the Lord as the precious gift that humans can give to the All Forgiving Lord. The bishop also asked the gathering to pray for the Pope, as it was the day he was elected eight years ago (13 March 2013) as the leader of the earthly church. The Carmel choir consisted of students of the institution who sang praises in an angelic prayerful voice.

The priests who joined in the Eucharistic mass were-Administrator FMMCH Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa; FMMC Administrator-Fr Ajith B Menezes; FMHMCH Administrator-Fr Roshan Crasta; Father Muller Hospital Thumbay Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo; Assistant admin of FMMC Fr Dheeraj Nelson Pais; Chaplain Fr George D’Souza; Chaplain of Deralakatte FMHMCH Fr J B Crasta, Fr Jeevan Sequeira- Assistant Administrator FMMC, Fr Gio Cletus- MHA student, among others. During the mass prayers were offered for those humankind suffering due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The newly renovated outpatient department of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital was blessed by the bishop following a ribbon cutting. The director of FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho welcomed the gathering which was followed by blessing of the premise by the Bishop. The OPD block built in 1970 has catered for a number of patients who have availed free OPD services at the Father Muller Medical College Hospital. The ground floor was renovated and blest in the year 2020 housing the medical records section, billing section, reception area, spacious medical superintendent’s office and the central air-conditioned state-of-the art casualty and emergency trauma/medicine unit.

RENOVATED OUT PATIENT DEPARTMENT (OPD) :

This year the management on many suggestions by patients and faculty took on the laborious task of renovating the first floor OPD to be patient friendly, bright and following the medical council guidelines under the stewardship of the administrator of the hospital Rev. Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa and assistant administrator Rev. Fr Nelson Pais. The task of renovation has been arduous and backbreaking and has required planning and scheduling to keep in mind the ever increasing patient flow. The outpatient department has an average foot fall of 1500 patients leaving aside bystanders post COVID. The pre COVID patient foot fall on average crossed the 2500 mark per day. Keeping the patient comfort and satisfaction in mind the whole OPD bears a new look with bright lighting, well ventilated corridors, swanky doctors consultation rooms, spacious seating areas, a new optical outlet corner. The super speciality departments of cardiology, neurology, nephrology, endocrinology, along with the speciality departments of ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, medicine and the health check-up lounge are housed in the first floor.

The current vaccination drive for COVID-19 has been smoothly operating from this newly renovated floor with patients and visitors lauding the newly refurbished OPD along with the basic amenities provided like normal/cold/hot water facility and beautiful restrooms for men and women. There has been a change in the visitor’s expectation with the new instruments and new comfortable seating and paperless, contact free services. The aseptic precautions arising out of the pandemic are strictly adhered to and the nursing department have taken the increasing charge under the leadership of Sr Janet, Chief Nursing Officer in providing smooth sailing through the OPD which has been much appreciated in the patient feedback.

FACILITY BLOCK:

The blessing and inaugural of the new Facility Block too was held with the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the plaque by the Bishop. The need for a separate maintenance/engineering block was felt with the ever expanding hospital needs to cater to best in practice patient care. The new facility block houses the generators in the basement with the ground floor having the Maintenance department, Fire and Safety Department, Civil Engineering Department, Biomedical Department and the Audio Visual department. The first floor houses the Central Sterile and Supply Department (CSSD) which will be the supply and receiving area for equipment and instruments. This floor houses state-or-the-art autoclaves and has a sterile area for preparation.

This area supplies the needed sterile gloves, gowns, drapes, and cotton/dressings etc which are required to run the hospital care services. This puts another feather in the cap of the hospital; as such a massive area has been reserved for such procedures. The second floor houses the in-patient medical records division, wherein the patient files are scanned and data entries are done to aid in paperless contact. Files that need longer preservation are kept in the secured lockers and file holders are disinfected after use. FATHER MULLER APP:

The day also witnessed the launch of the ‘Father Muller App’ by the Bishop for the in-house circulation of news and faculty/student related intimations. The app developed under the guidance of Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes seeks to promote paper less messaging and communication in the institution. The app can be downloaded through the google play store, accessed through the secure network and code by the faculty and students and only the basic profile of the institutions by outsiders. The app is another initiative by the institution in garnering NAAC scores and above all in communicating among and between colleges run by FMCI.

The Father Muller Charitable Institutions has grown in stature and has become a beacon to those in distress in poor health. The everlasting image of Rev. Fr Augustus Muller sitting under the banyan tree dispensing homeopathic medication 141 years ago has manifold itself into an institution par excellence in affordable healthcare, homeopathic, allopathic, nursing and allied health care academics and activities. Having five colleges under its banner with a multitude of courses the institutions have flourished and has become a symbol of quality education world over with its alumni in all reaches of the globe. The Director Rev Fr Richard A. Coelho has taken forward this yoke with renewed strength and zeal setting benchmark in health care services and healthcare education.

It’s a matter of great pride and joy for the Diocese of Mangalore to see the Charitable Institutions having its motto “Heal and Comfort” carrying out the mandate of Jesus Christ, continuing the healing ministry. The administrators, governing board and centenary charitable society , management committee and advisory committee members along with the HOD’s, faculty, staff were present. It was indeed a great evening. Having gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it. Indeed the whole celebration was put together by so many people who worked hard for the success of the event. And not to forget the man behind this entire extravaganza- the ONE and ONLY Fr Ajith Menezes-the Administrator of FMMC, who had keenly scrutinized the celebration proceedings.

In conclusion, in my perspective- Quoting Saint Mother Teresa where she said “I see Jesus in every human being. I say to myself, this is hungry Jesus, I must feed him. This is sick Jesus. This one has leprosy or gangrene; I must wash him and tend to him. I serve because I love Jesus”. In the Bible, Jesus says, “Whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me”- therefore we should follow these words when we serve human kind. Saint Mother Teresa knew her mission and she did it the right way. Similarly Father Muller who sowed the seed 140 years ago, has now grown into a mighty tree with vast branches. Even though these days, health care has become a money making business, at FMCI, they think of service to humankind first, then think of making money. Service to mankind with smile, care and with the motto “Heal and Comfort”. Right from the ward boy, security to the doctors, they are all like a family at FMCI, serving as a Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.



