With Motto ‘Let’s Celebrate Badminton’ – ‘Mangala Cup Junior 2023 Badminton Tournament Kicks Off

Mangaluru: With the motto, “Let’s Celebrate Badminton” the Mangala Badminton Association, Mangaluru hosted the ‘MANGALA CUP JUNIOR 2023 Open Badminton Tournament and was kicked off on Saturday, 26 August at 9 am at U S Mallya Indoor Badminton Stadium, Lalbagh, Mangaluru, and the closing ceremony/prize distribution will b held on Sunday, 27 August 2023 at around 6.30 pm.

The inaugural programme of the tournament began with a prayer to seek Almighty’s blessings through a prayer song by Vinayak Kamath, member of MBA, followed by a welcome address by Suprtih Alva-the President of MBA where he said, ” There are 24 categories in the tournament, and all the winners and Runners-Up will be awarded with attractive cash prizes, and we are happy to note over 500 participants are taking part in this tournament. Matches will be played throughout the day, and if required will continue the night also. Yonex Branded feather shuttles will be used for the tournament”

” Except as otherwise provided by the committee, rules of BAI will apply. For the tournament categories, the date of birth (born or after) had to be produced for – Under-9: 28-8-2014; Under-11: 28-8-2012; Under-13: 28-8-2010; Under-15: 28-8-2008; Under-17: 28-8-2006; and Under -19: 28-8-2004. The valedictory ceremony will be held on Sunday, 27 August 2023 at around 6 pm at the same venue. This is the FIRST time that we have organized the event exclusively for the Juniors under the age of nine and 17″.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais, namely- Dr Anand IAS- CEO, Zilla Panchayat, Mangaluru; Jayanand Anchan- Mayor, Mangaluru City Corporation; Naveen D’souza- Leader of the Opposition, MCC, Mangaluru; joined by Suprith Alva; Ms Lakshmi P Suvarana- Treasurer, MBA; C S Bhandary- Organizing Secretary; Ceepak Kumar-Secretary; Santhosh Kumar Shetty-Development Convener; among others.

Addressing the gathering Mayor Jayanand Anchan said, ” MCC has always supported sports and athletic events in the City, and we are proud to be associated with this unique tournament specially catered to the Juniors. MBA has been actively organizing events for 19 years, and they are doing a yeomen service by providing the youth and adults to unleash their talents in tournaments. I am proud to announce that the First, Second and Third winners will receive financial gifts from MCC, thereby encouraging them to continue further in their sports talents and reach greater heights at the State and National Levels. All the best to the organizers and the participants”

Dr Anand IAS speaking on the occasion said, “Much like the sport of tennis, badminton is a great racquet sport that offers a tremendous amount of benefits for participants. Whether it’s in singles or doubles, badminton is a fun and exciting sport to pick up if you’re looking for an activity that boosts your physical, mental and social aspects of health. Playing badminton helps in Physical fitness, Develops athleticism, Increases muscle tone; creates Psychological benefits; and others. MBA has done a great job in initiating this tournament, exclusively for the Juniors for the First time. I request the participants to show passion and love for the game. Also, you need to believe in your coach, because he or she will turn into a better and great player. Best of luck and happy badminton game!”

Addressing the audience, Corporator Naveen D’souza said, ” While you are playing badminton you need to work on your goals and try to accomplish and achieve your goals. You need to play with passion and determination and try to make your dreams come true. We have encouraged the youth and adults in DK, including Mangaluru to show interest in sports, and provided all the support that they need when they take part in sporting events. We need to complement the president of MBA Suprith Alva who has played a vital role in hosting this event, and his dedication and commitment to the Association. Leaders like him can make a difference in sporting activities in DK/Mangaluru”.

The Vote of thanks was proposed by C S Bhandary- the Organizing Secretary, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compared by Ms Nihishree (MBA Member) and Dr Sharath Kumar (Joint secretary, MBA)

About Mangala Badminton Association:

It Originated in the year 2010 and is still active as a result of the efforts of badminton players at the US Mallya indoor court. Over the past years, the memberships have steadily grown, and members are actively playing in the Association even today. From 15-year-old teenagers to 70+-year-old veterans, MBA has a diverse set of players from different age groups. The players, who come from different walks of life, practice and compete hard with each other, but in a friendly and harmonious environment. Irrespective of their age, skill level, or background, a common thread that binds all the players of the club is their passion and enthusiasm for the game. It is with this enthusiasm to promote the sport.

