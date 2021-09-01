With Motto ‘Lucet et Ardet’ II PUC Students Back at St Aloysius PU College after a Long Covid Break

Spread the love



















With Motto ‘Lucet et Ardet’ -these Latin words mean “Shine To Enkindle’ which refer to Mind & Heart, II PUC Students Back at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru after a Long Covid-19 Break



Mangaluru: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the World’ said Late Nelson Mandela, and for that matter St Aloysius Pre-University College, Mangaluru has presented to the nation and to the world men and women with minds bright with knowledge and creativity, and hearts burning with genuine love and concern for others. And St Aloysius PU College admits students without discriminating against any religion, caste or creed. It seeks to establish a congenial environment in which those of diverse cultural backgrounds and religious beliefs can participate in the community, in the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect.

September 1, 2021 the management , faculties and staff of St Aloysius PU College welcomed back the II PUC students, who were bound in the comfort of their homes for a few months due to the pandemic. Apart from St Aloysius PU College, Pre-university colleges, barring six colleges, started on-campus classes in Dakshina Kannada (DK) on September 1. On Wednesday, students streamed into colleges wearing masks, used the hand sanitizer provided and attended classes.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ , principal of St Aloysius PU College said “Since the institution has more students, it has planned for morning and afternoon classes. So far, 80% of them have opted for on-campus classes, and last time the attendance was about 90%. When it comes to hostel inmates, about 50% of them have returned, and the rest are likely to arrive after a week or two. We are really happy to see our students back on the campus and classes after a long break due to Covid-19 restrictions. We have made all the arrangements like sanitizing the classrooms, and Covid-19 protocols”.

Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius PU College interacting with Students

Physical classes for second PU students alone began in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district while in Udupi, ninth to 12th class students can attend physical classes. PU classes had commenced sometime back in the state except in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikmagalur and Kodagu districts because of the fact that the average positivity rate had remained over two percent. The classes are being held with 50 percent attendance. Second PU is a crucial stage in a student’s life as the marks obtained there decides about the professional courses they can pursue.

C D Jayanna, DDPU, DK speaking to media said “There are a total of 201 private, aided and government colleges across the district. As many as 195 colleges will open for on-campus classes and six others will start next week. The colleges have made elaborate arrangements to welcome the students. We have asked the colleges to strictly adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour, with 50% of student strength. A meeting with PU college heads and department officials was held on Tuesday, 31 August evening, and those who were part of the meeting said that the district administration received complaints that some private colleges were forcing students to attend on-campus classes. DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, had warned institutions that no student should be pressured to attend on-campus classes.

For many II PU students it was indeed a good news with the start of Offline classes, since they had missed their interaction with their teachers and classmates for months due to the second phase of Covid-19, and this morning they got the chance to mingle with them again. Since the current II PU students had little access to on-campus learning in the first year. Therefore, it was decided to reopen classes on 1 September to help students academically, despite the district’s positivity rate being more than 2%. Circular from the District Administration sent to PU Colleges stated that it is the responsibility of the college principals to strictly implement the Covid-19 SOPs laid down by the district administration.

All the students from Kerala are required to quarantine themselves for a week, and a RT-PCR test must be conducted after a week. Colleges must have Covid care centres, and students in quarantine can attend online classes. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff travelling from Kerala had to produce a RT-PCR negative certificate when college reopened, and subsequently every week, even if the faculty is fully vaccinated. Classes for day scholars and boarders will be conducted separately. An inspection team has been constituted headed by the DDPU and including taluk health officials and college principals, to oversee the implementation of the guidelines. And St Aloysius PU College has followed all these guidelines, for the safety of the students and others.

C D Jayanna, DDPU speaking to media said “Since II PU is a critical year for every student, we had requested the district administration to consider commencement of on-campus classes. Last academic year, students had to be promoted despite no examination being held. This batch has hardly attended classes on campus, since their admission to I PU, last year. Online classes will continue parallely,”.The Karnataka government has decided to resume offline classes for students of 9 and 10 grades, and for pre-university college students (equivalent to Classes 11 and 12) from August 23.

While many students were overwhelmed and excited to be back on the college campus, a few were showing 50-50% enthusiasm and interest, since they were glued to their sofa seats at home for a few months watching TV or playing games on the Internet. Susan Pinto, a II PUC Science student said, “I feel proud to be a student of St Aloysius PU College, since the college empowers youth through excellence in education to shape a better future for humankind. It was so boring to sit at home for the last so many months and attend classes Online, and I am relieved today, with the Offline classes”.

Rajesh B V, a II PU Art student said, “Being at the college today was like getting freedom after months lodged inside our homes, due to Covid-19 restrictions. I am also happy to meet my classmates and teachers, whom I lost touch with for a long time. We can learn more and get more knowledge while in class than following our subjects online. The college had taken all the precautions for our safety when we came into the college this morning”

