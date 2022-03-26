With Motto ‘Lucet et Ardet’ II year St Aloysius PU College Students Bid Adieus to their Alma Mater

With Motto ‘Lucet et Ardet’ (Shine to Enkindle) 2064 II year St Aloysius PU College Students Bid Adieus to their Alma Mater

Mangaluru: Quoting lyrics from ‘Go Light Your World’ by Kathy Troccoli “There is a candle in every soul, Some brightly burning, some dark and cold, There is a spirit who brings a fire, Ignites a candle and makes his home, So carry your candle, run to the darkness, Seek out the hopeless, confused and torn, And hold out your candle for all to see it. Take your candle, and go light your world,Take your candle, and go light your world. Frustrated brother, see how he’s tried to Light his own candle some other way See now your sister, she’s been robbed and lied to, Still holds a candle without a flame, So carry your candle, run to the darkness, Seek out the lonely, the tired and worn (the tired and worn), Hold out your candle for all to see it, Take your candle, and go light your world, Take your candle, and go light your world”- indeed a perfect Farewell song for the nearly 2064 II PUC students of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru who bid adieu to their Alma Mater, during a programme held on Saturday, 26 March 2022 .

26 March 2022 was a very significant day in the lives of the II PU students., where one chapter in their lives concludes and a new one begins. They will face the world with courage and fortitude because their hands are placed securely in God’s hands whatever the odds. This was a day when these young Aloysians looked back fondly on the two years that they had spent in this college and to look forward to the long years ahead. As they embark on a journey to take on the world, let us all beseech God to give them the courage and wisdom to face life and its myriad challenges and the strength to never stop following their dreams.

And I am very positive that all these 2000 plus students who had picked St Aloysius PUC would agree with me that when they are leaving their Alma mater today, after getting the best education, morals and values of character and discipline, they did the right choice and their dream about choosing a career that would make their future bright and put an determined efforts to achieve that goal, after pursuing their studies at this institution. For sure they all had ample opportunities and lots of encouragement from the management and staff of this institute where they have reached greater heights. And now that these students are exiting from PUC, should discuss with their friends, parents and seniors in making the right choice after PUC, because other than Medicine and Engineering, there are many allied courses, which are in demand these days. So all you students of PUC Batch of 2020-22 think well before you make your decision as to which career you’ll continue forward after PUC- make the right choice or ask your teachers or elders. Best of luck.

“Don’t be dismayed by good-byes. A farewell is necessary before you can meet again. And meeting again, after moments or lifetimes, is certain for those who are friends. It’s an expression of good wishes at the time of parting and it’s a special moment for the outgoing II PUC students who are getting ready to step into the real world of challenges. It is not the end but the beginning of a very beautiful journey. The ceremony began with a prayer led by Ms Amitha and her team invoking God’s blessings, followed by the lighting of candles, which was done by the dignitaries and a bevy of outgoing students. The dignitaries on the dais included- the Chief Guest Prof Prameela Rao- HoD Political Science Dept, Government First Grade College, Mangaluru; Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ; SACPUC Principal Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, Campus Minister Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ; Vice Principals Mrs Charlotte D’Souza and Muralikrishna GM, Deans Dr Pradeep M and Mrs Kiran Shetty and the Conveners Arun D’Souza and Ms Pallavi Prabhakaran.

Dance is a popular artistic expression. It portrays sentiments of joy and warmth. Following a welcome dance by the first year PUC students which enthralled the crowd, in his welcome address, Principal Rev Fr Clifford Sequeira S J said, “Valedictory day marks the culmination of two very critical years in your life. Your batch was a unique batch in many ways as Covid and the pandemic made physical classes difficult and much of the time was spent in online learning and activities. No doubt this has not been an ideal situation, but we appreciate your strength and flexibility in this and we hope you had other learning as well. Remember, hope is what powers our lives. And that is what has guided us through our darkest days. This farewell is probably a time for another very happy farewell: a farewell to the pandemic. May things go back to normal or even better. I urge you to make something of your life, to go out into the world and make a difference, however small or big and to always behave with compassion towards one and all. We wish you all the best and welcome you to this solemn occasion”.

Fr Clifford also reflected on the nature of change and the celebrations that follow every change. He exemplified the importance of a sound moral compass and the need to stay true to the Jesuit ideals. He reminded the students that it is their duty to spread peace and harmony, especially in today’s time. He wished that their bonds of friendship survive and grow as the years pass and that they perform well in their forthcoming board exams. “Change is the only constant in our lives. The change from one year to another is a time of hope and promise. Here in St Aloysius, we celebrate the change this farewell will bring in your lives. And so we have come together to give thanks and bid goodbye to our outgoing students as they get set to launch into the next phase in their young lives” added Fr Clifford SJ.

II PUC students Miss Shallen Sequeira, Lenin Cutinho and Miss Arundathi Vasanth came forward and shared their experiences and reminiscing their past 2 years in the college. The chief guest Ms Prof Prameela Rao, apart from being HoD Political Science Dept, Government First Grade College, Mangaluru, she is also the founder of Kalpa Trust, and leads a group of students in manufacturing affordable sanitary pads for low income groups. She has worked extensively to create awareness on unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural areas and among economically-backward communities.

Through her invaluable words of advice and guidance, Ms Rao addressing the audience said, “This is the day you all have achieved a milestone in your academics. No work is stressful, what is stressful is to control your emotions. Set a goal and prepare for that, and success will prevail. Control yourself, don’t end life due to stress or depression, instead take advice from your tutors and adults. Let me give you an example of one of my students- he wanted to join the army after college, and when I asked him what made him take such a decision-he said, “It’s better to join the army and die serving for the Country, rather than to die in a bike accident?” Always try to be a good son or a daughter to your parents. Also don’t forget your teachers and your Alma mater. What you gained from your Alma mater and what you gained from the society, give back to your Alma mater and the society. Go out into the world, be strong leaders and make a difference”.

Rector, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, with his words of encouragement and inspiration during his presidential address said, “When you exit out from here, remember that you are always an Aloysian, like the saying “An Aloysian is always an Aloysian”. Never forget your Alma mater, and your dedicated and committed teachers who were responsible for your growth and academic career. The teachers helped you, when you needed help. Your teachers were special, since they were the best chosen among the rest to train and educate you-so make sure you always remember them. Pledge that you will be an asset to the society and a responsible leader of the Country. Go beyond your limits and make a difference. Let “Lucet et Ardet’ be your motto-“To Shine and Enkindle”. Never think only to get good marks and grow forward, but work hard and be a good human being. Who you are should emerge from your heart and not from your good grades”

Roy Bennet, in his book ‘the light in the heart’ writes “Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know and capable of more than you imagine.” Students at SAPUC not only excel in academics but also in co-curricular and extra- curricular activities. Outgoing Students who had excelled in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities were felicitated with awards and certificates. Faculty Ms Vandana conducted the felicitation. Convener Ms Pallavi proposed the vote of thanks, and the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by first year PUC students Vincent Martis and Miss Shafa Khatija.

“Celebrate endings, for they precede new beginnings.” Following the formal function, the students of I PUC expressed their love and good wishes for their seniors wishing that their life becomes all they want it to be and their dreams stay big and worries small, with a farewell song- a medley of Bollywood and Western hits. To take everyone down the memory lane, a collage of snaps and video clips of major events and activities brilliantly edited by the first year students was through a video presentation. Wow! That was quite nostalgic! Then came the brilliant performance of the dance troupe of I PUC , well choreographed by college faculty Mohan Raj, which kept the audience glued to their seats. Even the teachers did a part by shaking their hips and body along with the dance troupe, which got a rousing applause from the student crowd.

Music gives the universe a spirit, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. As a token of their love and affection, the first PUC students enthralled their seniors with the musical performance, which was nothing but scintillating and awesome. “Music does not lie. If there is something to be changed in this world, then it can only happen through music,” said Jimi Hendrix- and it was time for the students of II PUC to perform for one last time- and they all truly rocked the stage! With this came the end of the colourful segment of the entertainment programme. Once again a warm congratulations to the II PUC on your journey till today- May you find the courage to follow your passions and live your dreams.

In conclusion, in my perspective, being an Alumnus of this institution in the 80’s, I say that Jesuit education motivates every student to broaden the mental horizons by excelling not only in academics and extra-curricular but also becoming good human beings serving the society. St Aloysius Gonzaga , Patron of this College is an example of compassion and dedication towards humankind to every youth of this campus. St Aloysius Institution, Mangaluru which began as a small institution serving a few hundred students more than 140 plus years ago, has today grown into a complex educational enterprise, with various units scattered all over two sprawling campuses, where more than 14,000 students, boys and girls pursue their studies in various disciplines. No doubt, St Aloysius Institutions seek to establish a congenial environment in which those of diverse cultural backgrounds and religious beliefs can participate in the community, in the spirit of co- operation and mutual respect.

Why I say that St Aloysius institution is a renowned and prestigious institution, because being an alumni myself, I have experienced all the good things from the Jesuits, the teachers and staff of this Alma Mater right from my 1st standard till B Sc. And I am quite sure for all these 2000 plus boys and girls who got excellent education here, probably their dream will come true! The Motto of St Aloysius institution is ‘Lucet et Ardet’-in Latin words which mean ‘Shine to Enkindle’ refer to the mind and heart. It is the deep desire of this Alma Mater to present to the nation and to the world men and women with minds bright with knowledge and creativity, and hearts burning with genuine love and concern for others. And remember ‘Once An Aloysian, Always An Aloysian”- and may you all stay that way!

Ending this column with a thought-provoking quote-

“This is where the chapter ends, and new one now begins, Time has come for letting go,The hardest part is when you know; All of these years, When we were here are ending, But we’ll always remember; we have had the time of our lives, and now the page is turned, The stories we will write, we have had the time of our lives, And we will not forget the faces left behind, It’s hard to walk away from the best of days; And we will not forget the faces left behind, But if it has to end, we are glad that we found friends, in the time of our lives; We say goodbye, we hold on tight, To these memories that never die, We say goodbye, we hold on tight, To these memories that never die”.