With Motto ‘Lucet et Ardet’ Investiture Ceremony of St Aloysius College Students Council 2021-22 Launched

With Motto ‘Lucet et Ardet’ meaning ‘Shine to Enkindle’ Investiture Ceremony of St Aloysius College Students Council 2021-2022 Launched

Mangaluru: Council members are inducted every year through a formal investiture ceremony. The objective behind the student council is to inculcate leadership qualities and team spirit through real-time practice. Through such practices, the students learn to take up responsibility for their college and fellow mates and learn important life lessons. The celebration on that very day makes every student who is elected feel proud and embarks on their journey to become leaders of tomorrow.

Quoting Warren G Bennis.‘Leadership is the capacity to transform vision into reality’, the Investiture Ceremony of the Students’ Council 2021- 2022 of St Aloysius College (Autonomous)-Mangaluru was held on 18 November 2021in the LCRI Hall in the campus. The chief guest for the occasion was Hariram Shanker-Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Mangaluru joined by other dignitaries on the dais, namely- Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of St Aloysius College; Dr Amwyn D’sa-Registrar of the College; Anup Denzil Veiags- Director, Student Council; Ms Binni Chan-Assistant Director, Student Council; and a bevy of Student Council leaders, namely- Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza-President; Ms Vinora Saldanha-Vice President; Ms Akhila A Jasmin- Secretary; Ian Castelino- Jt Secretary; Mohammed Junaid- Principal’s Nominee; among others.

Today at St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru, the prime educational objective is to form men-and-women-for-others; men and women who will live not only for themselves but for others also – for the God-man who lived and died for all the world; men and women who cannot even conceive of love of God which does not include love for the least of their neighbours; men and women completely convinced that love of God which does not issue in justice for others is a farce. This kind of education goes directly counter to the prevailing educational trend practically everywhere in the world. The Jesuits have always been heavily committed to the educational apostolate- and still are.

Quoting M D Arnold- “A Good Leader Leads The People From Above Them. A Great Leader Leads The People From Within Them”- Serving as a President of Students’ Council in a college is a privilege and honour bestowed upon you by fellow college mates. And Vijoy Cardoza should be proud of his presidency to lead the students of a prestigious institution over 141 years. When you are selected, your buddies have recognized your leadership skills and potential to manage the Council effectively. Your tenure will offer many opportunities to learn new skills, enhance the experience of others and grow as a leader. By taking advantage of the many opportunities to learn and grow, your term can have personal and professional development benefits that will last a lifetime. All of the members of your Student Council are part of your team, and it is the President’s responsibility to guide members toward reaching the Council goals.

They say that change in leadership is always good and better, and it was time for a change in the Students’ Council of St Aloysius College {Autonomous}, Mangaluru- and Investiture Ceremony of Students’ Council of 2021-2022. Principal Fr Praveen Martis SJ administered the oath to the Student Council President, and then the student council president administered the oath to the nearly 250 Student Council members, which was followed by the Institution anthem beautifully sung by the College choir. The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through harmonica and guitar rendition of a prayer song by Reuben Machado, followed by a welcome address by Anup Veigas.

In his address to the students, DCP Hariram Shanker stressed on the importance of Leadership. He also warned the students of getting addicted to drugs, and if anyone sees their college mates addicted to drugs, to inform him so that together the drug menace could be curbed out. He said, “In our lives, we’ve all failed—publicly, privately, personally, and even professionally. And though the process of failing can be painful, it provides an opportunity for reflection and growth. Most importantly, it helps us build personal resilience. Good leadership can bring changes in the society and also in a college”. (For more on his speech watch the video below)

Fr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal, congratulated the newly elected Students’ Council. In his message, he emphasized on the four pillars of successful leadership that is self-awareness, heroism, ingenuity and love. He explained how leadership is about making the right choices, walking that extra mile, thinking out of the box and being open to others viewpoints. He reminded them of the motto of the institution, Lucet et Ardet, urging them to Enkindle others by becoming men and women for and with others. You are all called to be the leaders of St Aloysius College, so celebrate your leadership. You are representing the 7000 plus students of this institution, which should make you proud. Leadership is the special quality that you have in yourselves now, so make the best of it and show your capacity. A great leader should have- Self-awareness; Ingenuity; Love; and Heroism- so develop all these qualities to prove yourselves as good leaders. Wish you all a successful year, full of activities with great leadership behind them”. He also wished them courage and wisdom to face any challenges that may come their way.

In his Presidential Address, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ gave his words of wisdom to the council members. “The students have elected you and that makes it special, because somewhere along the line, you’ve won their hearts, and now you have to live up to their expectations. “I take this time to congratulate the leaders for your courage and wisdom to face the challenges ahead. As leaders, it is our duty to nurture leadership in others. Follow in the Jesuit mission, to become men and women for others. You are all leaders in a different context. Try to make a difference and be a role model to others. Accept the gauntlet and work hard, with determination and commitment- and go against the current. This pandemic has made many youth depressed, overcome your depression and treat your life precious, and don’t take extreme steps like many do, in committing suicides. Do your best and show the world you are a true Aloysian leader in making a difference in the world. Best of luck”

On this occasion, the Students Council Directory was released by the Chief Guest. The vote of thanks was delivered by Ian Castelino-the Joint Secretary, and the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Ms Binni Chan-the assistant director of the Students Council.

Having goals and making plans to achieve them are two key steps to being successful. Every Council member has his/her important role to fill, and by working together, your Council will be able to meet its full potential and serve a vital role in your College, even community. To accommodate these facts, there is a great deal of latitude in how you choose to manage your Council as long as you follow the basic Council rules/standards. In today’s rapidly changing world, individuals must blend their family demands, work commitments and volunteer work. While the responsibilities of an individual association president/chairman may be demanding, he/she is able to share challenges, ideas and perspectives with fellow members- and this is the message from Team Mangalorean to Gavin Abner Pinto.

In conclusion, the energy, the faith, the devotion, the commitment which you bring to this endeavour will light your institution and all who serve it… and the glow from that light can truly light this nation. Best of luck from Team Mangalorean to the Students Council 2021-2022 of St Aloysius College {Autonomous}. I end this column with an inspiring prayer to all the Students’ Council members through God’s blessings to become great Magis (Latin word for ‘More’ and ‘Greater’) driven leaders :

“God of Love and Life, You have called these young students together as Servants to do your Will, Grant them the light of Your Spirit, to guide them in their responsibilities as a Student Council representative. May they work together in harmony for the common good. May they listen to one another in a spirit of genuine respect. May they encourage and reverence one another’s unique talents. May they use the gifts of the Spirit in creative love-driven leadership. May they approach the decision making through discernment and prayer. May they respond effectively to the needs of the student body in their care. May Your blessings radiate from us to others in a new spirit of service. We make these prayers in God’s name, the Light of the World. May God bless us all”

