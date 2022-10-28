With Motto ‘Organization First’ the 1st National Annual Conference of NPT ‘NAPTICON 2022’ at FMMC

With Motto ‘Organization First,’ the First National Annual Conference of the National Association of Pharmacology & Therapeutics ‘NAPTICON 2022’ was inaugurated at Father Muller Medical College on Friday, 28 October at the Father Muller Convention Centre. The Conference was organized by The Department of Pharmacology, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru in association with the National Association of Pharmacology & Therapeutics on the 28th and 29th of October 2022 with a pre-conference workshop held on the 27th of October 2022. The theme of the conference is “Pharmacology expertise for changing times”.

Mangaluru: The Department of Pharmacology, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru organized the FIRST National Annual conference, NAPTICON 2022 in association with the National Association of Pharmacology & Therapeutics on 28th and 29th October 2022 with a pre-conference workshop held on 27th October 2022. The theme of the conference is “Pharmacology expertise for changing times. Nearly 500 delegates from different parts of the country and eminent speakers and giants in the field of pharmacology, clinical pharmacology and therapeutics participated in this mega event of Medical Pharmacologists.

Dr M Vijaya Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to Be University), Mangaluru was the chief guest and Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho presided over the program. Other dignitaries on the dais were Fr Ajith Menezes- Administrator, Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza- Dean, FMMC; Dr C M Kamaal- National Coordinator-NPT; Dr S P Dhaneria-Vice President-NPT; Dr RK Diit- General Secretary-NPT; Dr Padmaja Udayakumar- Organizing Secretary of FMMC and the First President of NPT, among others. The programme was inaugurated by these dignitaries on the dais, following an audio-visual prayer, and the welcome address by Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza.

National Association of Pharmacology & Therapeutics is an association of medical pharmacologists that started as a small group but gained momentum with the overwhelming support of pharmacologists from all over the country. It is the fastest-growing organization of medical pharmacologists which has crossed several amazing milestones within a short period. It includes pharmacologists from more than 24 states and 5 union territories. Dr Padmaja Udaykumar of Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru is the president of the organization and organizing secretary of NAPTICON 2022, Dr Dhaneria is Vice president, Dr R K Dixit- Secretary and Dr C M Kamaal is the Founder and National Coordinator of NPT.



Educators, Clinicians, Simulationists, and Researchers, are a few roles a pharmacologist plays from understanding disease processes, identifying possible drug targets, organizing testing, rolling out clinical trials, negotiating complex regulations and licensing and finally treating patients to eventually healing the lives of many. The roles of pharmacologists in India and the world are numerous. Keeping this in mind the National Association of Pharmacology and Therapeutics in collaboration with the department of pharmacology has begun its FIRST innings.

East Nightingale, a renowned radio programme host said, ” Everything begins with an idea and ideas with action have value”- and a brief introduction of the Conference and NPT was delivered by the Founding member of the National Association of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, and professor and HoD of the department of Pharmacology, Government Medical College, Saharanpur, Dr C M Kamaal. A baby’s first laugh, their first steps, also the sleepless nights and endless struggles-milestones celebrating milestones is as important as preparing for the road ahead- the association which has signed an MoU with the prestigious House Wolter Kluwer, Dr S P Dhanerai along with other dignitaries on the dais released the Official National Journal of the Pharmacology & Therapeutics, which was followed by the reading of the report by Dr RK Dixit, the secretary of NPT. The chief guest Dr Vijayakumar released the NAPTICON 2022 souvenir.

Addressing the audience Dr Vijayakumar said, ” There have been lots of changes in the medical field, and Pharmacology is also playing an important role. But it’s sad to note that the present generation of doctors doesn’t have a passion towards medical work, instead look only for making money, which needs to be stopped. They want to earn more money and work less and with less responsibility. Even though pharmaceutical companies are making lots of money, pharmacologists are not. But there is a lot of scope in pharmacology, to earn money. Another thing is that teachers are losing their importance due to their lack of teaching. We need to train young people early and not wait till the end”.

” In recent years, there has been an increase in the global economy. MS in Pharmacology graduates will make up the majority of the future workforce in the preclinical and clinical drug safety fields. Many graduates go on to work in academic or industry settings in various fields of medical research, while others continue their studies by enrolling in medical school or PhD programming. When you go to the dentist and get an injection to numb your mouth, pharmacology is there. When you take headache medicine, pharmacology is present. Hay fever medications, antibiotics, cancer therapies, and a variety of other medicines were developed by pharmacists, and millions of people use them every day. Without pharmacologists we would not be able to -Discover novel drugs to aid in the treatment of ailments; Check to see if the medicines we’re using are safe.; Recognize why some substances lead to addiction; Find new treatments when the existing ones are no longer effective; Investigate how we may make the greatest use of the medications we already have; Assist in the prescription of the appropriate medications for each individual, and much more” added Dr Vijaykumar.

On the occasion, Dr Amod Kumar Sachan-the professor and HoD of Pharmacology, King George Medical University, Lucknow, UP, and Jitendar P Vij- Group Chairman of Jaypee Brothers Medical Publishers Ltd, were felicitated for their contribution to the Pharmacology field. The NPT Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Vision, Dedication and commitment in the field of Pharmacology was presented to Dr K D Tripathi, and the citation was read by Dr Padmaja Udaykumar. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Chandralekha-the Joint Organizing Secretary, and the programme was compered by Dr Nicole Pereira- Joint Organizing Secretary and Dr Reshma Quadros–the Head of Medical Affairs-International Division, IPCA Laboratories, and also a PG Alumni of FMMC.

