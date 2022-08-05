With ‘No Boundaries & No Limits’ EPITOME 2022′ Fest Launched at AIMIT-Beeri

With ‘No Boundaries & No Limits’ EPITOME 2022′ 2-Day Fest Launched at St Aloysius College Institute of Management & IT (AIMIT) -Beeri, in the outskirts of Mangaluru



Mangaluru: The Institute St. Aloysius Institute of Management And Information Technology (AIMIT) is a premier institute that comes under the umbrella of St. Aloysius College institutions Mangaluru.. Blending delicately the traditions and the strengths of 132 years with the vision of empowering youngsters for fast changing global society, the Aloysius Institute of Management and Informat io Technology is situated in a very new campus at Kotekar-Beeri with state-of-art facilities for Management and information Technology studies.

‘EPITOME 2022’ is a national level intercollegiate IT fest conducted by the Department of Information Technology, AIMIT for the MCA, MSC, BE, BTECH students. In order to provide a platform where the students can showcase their extra curricular and technical skills, the staff and students of AIMIT organize a technical festival every year where students from various colleges participate. started in 2000. Epitome aims to converge some of the finest minds of the nation under one banner and to provide them rich and fascinating experiences in the fields of science and technology.

The motive of this event is to develop various skills of students in co-curricular activities and to expose them to the current trends in the technical and professional fields. The Vision is “Empowering youth through excellence in education to shape a better future for humankind”.

The inauguration of the 2-Day Fest ‘EPITOME 2022’ was held on Thursday 4 August and will culminate on 5 August 2022. The programme began with a prayer song by the College Choir invoking God’s blessings, followed by inauguration of the FEST by lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais namely- Chief guest Prashanth Shenoy Katpady- Director & CEO of Mangalore Infotech Solutions Pvt Ltd, joined by Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of st Aloysius College, Mangaluru; Dr (Fr) Melwyn Pinto SJ- Director, AIMIT; Dr Hemalatha N- Dean, Academics-AIMIT; Dr Rakesh Kumar B- Staff Coordinator; Ms Manimozhi R- Staff Coordinator; Ms Varenya Vinay- Student Coordinator; Swasthik- Student Coordinator.

Following the welcome address by Dr Hemalatha N, the introduction of the Chief Guest was done by Ms Varenya Vinay. In his inaugural address, Chief guest Prashanth Shenoy said, “It is a pleasure to be here after two years of pandemic that Epitome is organized, and nice to see everyone in the audience is mask free on their faces-looks like a Rael Normal, and not Normal! My compliments to the creator of the brochure and poster who has done a marvellous job”

“The company I am at helm of is a legal domain firm, a data company with clients mainly US based. Our company also received an Award globally among 180 such companies, where 100% of the engineering work was done here in Mangaluru. And that’s the achievement of our hometown -Mangaluru. We are in a new age, and we need to learn about the present technology, and the new age companies look forward to it. And if you are thorough in such present technology, you will end up working in highly paid new age companies. And you being students of AIMIT can do it and reach greater heights. Learn from each other and Teach others- wish you all luck in the Fest”.

Addressing the audience Director of AIMIT Dr (Fr) Melwyn Pinto SJ said, “Hope you all are inspired by the motivating and informative talk given by the chief guest, and he is not a CEO but a CTO, in the present tech world. The pandemic had really hurt the IT sector badly, and now is the time to work kard and bring it back to normal. Also the bad part no is that there has been lots of unrest in DK, due to triple murders recently, communal tension, moral policing etc, and big IT firms are reluctant to come here. It is time that students learn to live in unity and mix with one another. Hoping this Fest will bring students together, I wish you all best of luck in the Fest events”.

Principal of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ in his presidential address said, “Feels great to be here at Epitome after a long Pandemic break. In the present world, learning happens much faster than in earlier times. You all have learned a lot from today’s chief guest, and you need to follow in his footsteps to gain success in your career. Also knowledge is a must in the present world, without which life is worthless. You need to have a vision,and need to think positive and think about success. IT students need to concentrate on a strong vision. You are not living in DK/Mangaluru, instead you are in a Global IT world. Like today’s chief guest you need to start your own company, be your own boss and attain success”.

The vote of thanks was rendered by Dr Rakesh Kumar, while the programme was eloquently compered by Ms Chenessa D’souza of First MCA. The events featured during the 2- Day Fest are – IT Manager (Peaky Blinders) ; Web & Code Mosaic); Gaming ( Super Mario) ; IT Quiz (Abacus); Videography and Photography ( Obscura); Logo Recreation & IT Meme (Pixer); Treasure Hunt ( Takeshi’s Castle); Dance (Boogie Woogie) ; Style the Outfit (Bell Bottom); among others.

And for the INFOVISION 2022, a Fest for BCA, BSC, students on 5 August, the events are- Collage Making ( Tapestry) ; Model Presentation ( Dexter’s Laboratory) and Coding ( Cobal) .The valedictory of Epitome held on 5 August was graced by chief guest Ms Padmashree Alva- Director, Talent & Initiatives MResult,a nd presided over by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-the Rector of st Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru.

