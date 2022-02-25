With Passing Out Parade 100 Police Constables Complete Training In Udupi

Udupi: The passing out parade of 100 police constables was held at the Police parade ground, Chandu Maidan here, on February 25.

Subramanya J N, chief and session judge Udupi district, received the guard of honour at the passing out and attestation parade of the newly recruited constables of the 13th batch.

The parade, including the slow and quick march by the probationers at the Police parade ground, received loud applause from the family members.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional SP and the Principal of Police training school S T Siddalingappa said, “Training was given to the police personnel from the rank of constable to higher officials on maintaining cordial relations with society for people-friendly policing.

Siddalingappa further said, “Out of the 100 policemen, 25 from Kolar, 16 from Bangaluru Rural, 14 from Chikkaballapur, 12 from Bidar, 7 from Dakshina Kannada, 6 from Mandya, 6 from Chitradurga, 6 from Chamarajnagar, 4 from Belagavi, 2 each from Yadgiri and Tumkur Completed their nine months training, in both indoor and outdoor sessions on fleet management, VVIP security, disaster management, etc. Out of the 100 trainees, 4 SSLC, 20 PUC, 1 Diploma, 49 Graduates, 8 Post Graduates and 18 Engineering degree holders have completed their training”.

Akash N S DAR, Mandya was awarded the best all-around probationer by the Chief Guest.

Superintendent of Police Udupi district, N Vishnuvardhan, welcomed the gathering. DySP Kundapur, Srikanth delivered the Vote of thanks. Manmohan Rao compered the programme.