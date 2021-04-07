Spread the love



















With Passing Out Parade 95 Police Constables Complete Training in Udupi

Udupi: The ceremonial passing out parade of over 95 police constables was held at the Police parade ground, Chandu Maidan here on April 7.

Apart from the indoor training sessions, the trainees also carried out demonstrations and visited police stations to study how to handle FIRs and lodge cases.

G Jagadeesh Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District received the guard of honour at the passing out and attestation parade of the newly recruited constables of the 12th batch.

The parade, including the slow and quick march by the probationers at the Police parade ground, attracted loud applause from the family members.

Superintendent of Police Udupi district N Vishnuvardhan welcomed the gathering and said that 95 policemen, including 21 from KSISF first battalion, 66 from KSISF second battalion, 2 from Bangaluru Rural and one each from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Mysore, Tumkur, Mandya, Udupi districts completed nine months of training in both indoor and outdoor sessions on fleet management, VVIP security, disaster management, etc.

Police training school principal and Additional SP Kumar Chandra said that Training was given to the police personnel from the rank of constable to higher officials on maintaining cordial relations with the society for people-friendly policing.

Additional DC Sadasiva Prabhu was also present on the occasion. Vishal Benachanamaradi of KSISF second battalion 2 was awarded the best all-around probationer by DC Jagadeesh.

DySP Udupi Sadananda Nayak, DySP Kundapur Srikanth, DySP Karkal Bharath Reddy were present.