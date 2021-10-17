Spread the love



















With Rs 108.31 Per Litre of Petrol, Is This ‘Acha Din Ayega’ that PM Modi had Promised?

Mangaluru: At a time when people across the country are devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the constant hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel with the petrol prices reaching Rs 108.31 a litre in Mangaluru, while in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka as also in several states, the price of one litre has reached still higher. With the hike in petrol price, vegetables and other commodities, the common man is facing hardship. Is this what Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised of “ACHA DIN AAYEGA ” , which has turned out to be a FAKE PROMISE? It is time to raise our voices against this fuel price hike, and everyone should join in the fight to bring the petrol price down, which would help the common man survive during this pandemic. When fuel prices are reduced, then we can see the prices of other commodities come down too.

Sources reveal that the petrol and diesel prices are likely to increase as global crude oil rates rise due to higher demand. A recent Goldman Sachs report indicated that benchmark Brent crude oil will hit $90 per barrel by December. It currently stands at $79 per barrel. Such a development could lead to a substantial hike in domestic fuel prices as the Centre and state governments have already made it clear that taxes levied on petrol and diesel will not be reduced anytime soon. It may be noted that India levies one of the highest taxes on fuel in the world. Higher domestic fuel prices will lead to a spike in inflation, hurting economic growth during the all-important festive season. The improvement in consumer demand could fizzle out if companies are forced to hike prices due to higher fuel rates.

WITH SUCH A HIKE IN PETROL PRICE, IT IS ONCE AGAIN TIME TO …….

…RIDE A BICYCLE ….

or A BULLOCK CART…

or A HORSE ?

or an ECO-FRIENDLY BULLOCK CART ?

Does our Prime Minister or for that matter Karnataka Chief Minister, who is more concerned about ‘CONVERSION OF PEOPLE’ than the ‘DEPRESSION OF PEOPLE’, know that this hike in petrol price has hurt the common man very badly. If the price of Rs 108 remains on 1 litre of petrol, a hard working common man will have to shell out over Rs 30,000 a year to fill his car fuel tank. It is very unfortunate that when people are facing hardships and many in distress due to the pandemic, raising the price on petrol is not right. Is this the gift of Rs 108 per litre of petrol given to the voters who brought the ruling party into power? Apart from that the government has turned a blind eye and is not even paying heed to the citizens’ grievances. Why are the BJP leaders remaining silent now?

Like this: Like Loading...