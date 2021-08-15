Spread the love



















With Spirit & Tradition a Sombre 75th Independence Day Celebrated in DK Amidst Covid Restrictions

Mangaluru: India’s Independence Day reminds the country’s citizens of all the sacrifices the freedom fighters have made to secure the country’s future. Since its independence, India has made stellar progress in every field, including education, military and space programmes. Commemorating the nation’s independence from British rule, India celebrated its 75th Independence Day, but with a slight twist. Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there were no social gatherings. In lieu of the precautions taken, there were no grand performances.

Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices of our valiant freedom fighters who stood up against the colonizer’s and even suffered harsh consequences unflinchingly so that the later generations could breathe in free air. Slaving for 200 years and claiming back our country makes us marvel at the great leaders. On August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of Independent India Jawaharlal Nehru unveiled India’s tricolour flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. This practice continues to date as along with the flag hoisting, the Prime Minister delivers a speech from the historic monument.

For the SECOND time now since the Pandemic struck in 2020, Dakshina Kannada the I-Day celebration was held under low key, and there were no performances, other than a short parade and guard of honour by police personnel. Among the police teams which took part in the guard of honour/parade were – KSRP, DK Police Unit, Civil Police Mangaluru, CAR Mangaluru, Women’s Police Wing, among others. There was no participation of any school or college teams since institutions are closed due to the pandemic. Following the tri-colour flag hoisting by Minister for fisheries, ports and inland transport S Angara, who is also the district in-charge minister, he took the guard of honour from the police team, in an open jeep- and in the background music played by the DK Police Brass Band.

Addressing the gathering, Angara said, “We need to pay respect and homage to those who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle when we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our independence. This is an opportunity for us to strengthen the sovereignty of this country, and we need to question ourselves, whether every person in society experiences real freedom. Our culture is unparalleled in the whole world since the stories of sacrifices of independence inspire us. Let us not forget the Amar Sullia fight that took place between 1835-1837, which literally shook the British from Mangaluru to Kodagu. The flag of independent India flew to the great extent due to thousands of great leaders like Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose, Zhansi queen Laxmibai, Kittoor queen Chennamma, father of nation Mahatma Gandhi and Ullal queen Abbakka,”

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi we have made great achievements, and now under the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai, our Karnataka State is leaping to greater heights with various developmental projects. According to the dream of PM Modi, employment skills formed by people themselves have immensely benefited the people of our district. I am proud to say that already 12,56,821 people in DK have been vaccinated for Covid-19, while District Wenlock hospital has been converted into a multi-speciality facility for the same purpose, We have taken measures to take action in providing compensation and relief to victims of natural disasters. Compensation is paid under the guidelines of NDRF and SDRF. Also proud to mention that 584 works have been completed under the grant of Rs 1,659 lakhs, and through Coastal development authority 65 pedestrian bridges, 10 fish markets, 12 retainer walls, three theme parks and 13 community halls have been built” added S Angara.

Minister S Angara further said “Under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan scheme five kg rice is being given to BPL cardholders. Under Atma Nirbhar scheme 10 kg rice and groundnut have been provided to migrant workers in the months of May and June. Work on the Plastic Park is going on in full swing after approval from the union government. Culturally, district Rangamandira, Tulu Bhavana, Byari Bhavana, Konkani Bhavana and Cultural Bhavana are being built. Subsidy diesel of 39,590 litres has been provided to beneficiaries at Rs 9 per litre. Several projects are taken up under NAREGA, Swacch Bharath Mission, Black Water Management, Small Irrigation and Smart City. For the achievement of these projects, we need to be self-reliant and self-respected and take steps towards building Atmanirbhar Bharath. My humble request for the people of DK to be serious and cautious and get ready to face the third wave of coronavirus which is on its way soon, and by adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines”

There was a limited entry for the public, with strict rules of social distancing and wearing face masks. Following the minister’s speech, a few Çovid-19 Warriors’ from various health care, police, and civic workers were felicitated. The Nada geethe/Desha Bhakti Geethe/Raitha Geethe was sung by Mrs Rachana R Kamath a faculty at Canara School-Dongerkery, Premanath- teacher from a DK Govt school; Ms Kathyanni -Teacher from Chinmayya School-Mangaluru; Ms Rajeshwari- teacher from Besant School-Mangaluru; Subham Kulal-teacher from Alva’s School-Bajal; and Muralidhar Kamath- a Pro-musician playing the organ. . The comperes for the I-Day celebration were Mrs Manjula Shetty, from Education Dept, and K R Umesh, a lecturer at Govt PUC, Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru. The public was not allowed inside the Nehru Maidan, and even though the district administration specified that social distancing should be followed, it went for a toss- with even the authorities and police personnel abusing social distancing.

Among the VIP’s who graced the I-Day celebration were – MLAs Vedavyasa Kamath and U T Khader; Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shankar, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar; president of coastal development authority Mattaru Ratnakara Hegde, MLA Sanjeeva Mathandoor; K Harish Kumar-Congress Leader; among many others.

I end this report with a special classical Independence Song ‘Teri Mitti’ performed well on flute rendition by Reuben Machado- a faculty at St Aloysius College Mangaluru- an original classical song by Arko, sung by B Praak and soulful lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

“TERI MITTI” Lyrics –

Talvaron pe sar vaar diye

Angaaron mein jism jalaya hai

Tab jaake ke kahin humne sar pe

Yeh kesari rang sajaaya hai

Aye meri zameen afsoss nahi

Jo tere liye sau dard sahe

Mehfooz rahe teri aan sada

Chaahe jaan meri yeh rahe na rahe

Aye meri zameen mehboob meri

Meri nass nass mein tera ishq bahe

Pheeka na pade kabhi rang tera

Jismon se nikal ke khoon kahe

Teri mitti mein mill jawaan

Gul banke main khill jawaan

Itni si hai dil ki aarzoo

Teri nadiyon mein beh jawaan

Teri kheton mein lehrawaan

Itni si hai dil ki aarzoo

Wo o…

Sarson se bhare khalihaan mere

Jahaan jhoom ke bhagra paa na saka

Aabad rahe woh gaaon mera

Jahaan laut ke wapas jaa na saka

Ho watna ve, mere watna ve

Tera mera pyar nirala tha

Kurbaan hua teri asmat pe

Main kitna naseebon wala tha

Teri mitti mein mill jawaan

Gul banke main khill jawaan

Itni si hai dil ki aarzoo

Teri nadiyon mein beh jawaan

Teri kheton mein lehrawaan

Itni si hai dil ki aarzoo

O Heer meri tu hansti rahe

Teri aankh ghadi bhar nam na ho

Main marta tha jis mukhde pe

Kabhi uska ujaala kam na ho

O maai meri kya fiqr tujhe

Kyun aankh se dariya behta hai

Tu kehti thi tera chaand hoon main

Aur chaand hamesha rehta hai

Teri mitti mein mill jawaan

Gul banke main khill jawaan

Itni si hai dil ki aarzoo

Teri nadiyon mein beh jawaan

Teri kheton mein lehrawaan

Itni si hai dil ki aarzoo

