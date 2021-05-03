Spread the love



















With target of 200, BJP displayed audacity of ambition: Malviya

New Delhi: As the BJP could not achieve its goal of 200 seats in West Bengal Assembly election, party’s National IT head Amit Malviya on Monday came out with clarification, saying the target displayed “audacity of ambition” and it gave the electorate confidence that drove the party to do more.

Malviya termed the BJP’s move in West Bengal Assembly elections a “good start” despite the saffron party could not achieve its target of 200 seats in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruled state.

The senior BJP leader made the remarks a day after the West Bengal Assembly results were declared. The BJP secured victory in 77 of 292 seats in the state, being the second largest party. The TMC secured 210 seats in the state.

“The BJP in Bengal, when it set itself a target of 200, displayed audacity of ambition. An ambition that gave the electorate confidence, unnerved opponents (political and ideological), an ambition that drove us to do more. We may not have finished first but this is a good start!,” Amit Malviya tweeted.

As the Trinamool Congress managed to attain nearly a three-fourth majority in the Assembly elections in West Bengal, three of the five heavy weights of the BJP fell prey to the deluge of the ruling party.

Star BJP candidates and MPs Swapan Dasgupta, Locket Chatterjee and Babul Supriyo have all lost in the elections, while MP Nisith Pramanik has won by a slender margin of 57 votes. Another Lok Sabha member of the BJP, Jagannath Sarkar, also won the elections.

In a major development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost from her Nandigram constituency against her one-time aide and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in the ‘battle of prestige in East Midnapore district. The Trinamool Congress supremo later on Sunday approached state Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab demanding recounting of votes in Nandigram.