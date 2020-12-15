With the Theme ‘Say No To Drugs’ Mluru City Police Launch Anti-Drug Drive 15 Dec-22 Dec

Spread the love



















With the Theme ‘Say No To Drugs’ Mangaluru City Police Launch Anti-Drug Drive 15 December-22 December

Mangaluru: Dum Maaro Dum! Kudla is becoming a haven for Ganja addicted youth, along with that many students are involved in peddling, apart from the drug mafia. Yes, Mangaluru and DK has been making headlines lately with news of drug trafficking and also teens/young adults/women getting addicted to alcohol and substance abuse. It is learnt that teenagers, women are getting hooked to alcohol and substance abuse in Mangaluru and Manipal/Udupi-the education hubs of Dakshina Kannada, and doctors attribute it to the easy availability of dope, peer pressure, or depression. Even though the cops are cracking down on drug dealers, the trade is still going on.

It is learnt that the city has recorded a marked increase in incidents of ganja peddling, bringing to fore a disturbing trend that indicates a spike in the youth falling prey to the drug. Police say every time they crackdown on ganja peddlers, new gangs surface which smuggle the contraband primarily from neighbouring states, especially Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. The data suggested that abuse of ganja has been on the rise in the city particularly among the youths. Ganja peddlers target college students as buyers as well as their agents also. While most of the peddlers are habitual offenders with criminal records, some of them are first time offenders who were drawn into the illegal trade as customers. Although police have also tightened their vigil in the wake of detection of ganja cultivation in the city outskirts, many say that even some of the cops also play a vital role by associating with the peddlers.

In dealing and to curb with the substance abuse, society has to play a big role because it is very hard for the police to control the drug menace on its own. Yes, it’s sad to note that the substance abuse among teenagers/young adults is growing in Mangaluru, with smoking, trying out ganja…injecting or inhaling drugs etc etc-most of these are available illegally at shops selling cigarettes, paan shops, hostels or through agents. The other problem is that the parents are unaware that their children are addicted to substance abuse as they use a lot of masking behaviour.

In order to bring this drug dealing under control, Mangaluru City Police under the able leadership of Police Commissioner of Mangaluru Vikash Kumar Vikas launched ANTI-DRUG DRIVE, which will commence from 15 December until 22 December 2020, as part of crime prevention month 2020 at the commissioner’s Convention Hall on Tuesday 13 December. Addressing the audience, police commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikas said, “This is our war against drugs where it has affected the youth severely, and the drug menace is on the rise. It is the need of the hour that we should bring awareness on this issue, and try to stop the youth from getting addicted to drugs through various programmes and counselling. I want to send a strong message that those caught dealing in drugs and also with repeated offences, we will take stringent action and punish them severely”.

He further said, “We are happy to have Forensic expert Dr Mahabalesh Shetty and his team with two doctors from KSHEMA hospital, who have been of a great in sleuthing into and collecting information pertaining to a case of rape and murder of elderly women three months ago. With their effort, the case was handled easily. During the recent Rowdy Parade we conducted, we gave an opportunity for drug peddlers to reform, so that they can lead normal lives through the reform methods. Many crimes are taking place with the influence of drugs, and therefore we are giving the drug dealers the opportunity to change their habits and lead a normal life. And if they don’t, they will be dealt with serious action and punishments as per laws”.

Dr Mahabalesh Shetty, HOD, Forensic and Toxicology, K S Hegde Medical Academy (KSHEMA) Derlakatte, Mangaluru said, “It should be noted that there is no country in the world without drug menace, and the reason behind is all for the money, which is estimated in billions. It should also be noted that even consuming alcohol is like taking drugs. Alcohol and tobacco are the gateways to drugs which needs to be controlled. In reality, even the bar owners can be considered as drug dealers. I have urged the concerned authorities in the Central government to legalize ganja, and also India has urged the UN to legalise ganja. Let me tell you if Ganja is legalized, chances are that all bars/pubs/lounges will go out of business. My sincere request to the police department is to implement the COTPA Act effectively and conduct a drive, at least once a week, thus we can control the ongoing drug menace and slowly put an end to it”.

President of ISKCON Mangaluru Karunya Sagar Das also spoke on the occasion and briefed about the consequences of consuming drugs, and how one can change themselves spiritually. DCP crime and traffic Vinay A Goankar welcomed the gathering and DCP law and order Hariram Shankar rendered the vote of thanks. The prayer and the programme was compered by Jyothilinga Honakatti, a police inspector from Barke police station, Mangaluru.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Dr Mahabalesh Shetty, HOD, Forensic and Toxicology, K S Hegde Medical Academy (KSHEMA) said, “The Department is a pioneer in NDPS tests in the Dakshina Kannada district for law enforcement authorities, having first introduced the tests in the region. The Department caters to the needs of not only the Dakshina Kannada district but also to many neighbouring districts. Our Department is the front-runner in tackling drug menace in the district and have been delivering regular talks on the menace of drug and its abuse to students of various colleges, pre-universities and high schools. The Department has also conducted many programmes for the training of teachers across Dakshina Kannada district on how to deal with students associated with substance abuse”.

“Our Department does round the clock post-mortem examination. We also have been conducting sexual assault victim/ survivor examination as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Welfare guidelines, regularly through the Collaborative Child Response Unit (CCRU). The faculty has issued expert opinions on various vital cases across the district and beyond — our department issues disability certificates for KS Hegde hospital patients. The faculty have served as forensic experts and medico-legal consultants to CID (Karnataka), CBI and furnished numerous expert opinions on medico-legal cases to the Government of Kerala and Karnataka. On request of the police, the faculty visit Crime scenes regularly across Dakshina Kannada district and have also served as Honorary Faculty at the Police Training School in Mangaluru. Our sincere efforts and expertise in medico-legal autopsies has been hailed by the Police Commissioner of Mangaluru time and again. The office of the Police Commissioner has written a letter of recommendation for the Department, which bears testimony to the efficiency of the Department”.

“The Department has hosted national, South India and state-level conferences. Our head of the Department Dr Mahabalesh Shetty has served as president of both Karnataka medico-legal society as well as South Indian Medicolegal Association. The Department conducts regular CME and workshops and in association with AB Shetty Medical Institute of Dental Sciences has started a Forensic Odontology department. The Department has a state of the art museum, which is one of the departments biggest strengths. Our Department conducts and regularly participates in interdepartmental activities and emphasizes on honesty and strives for excellence” added Dr Shetty.

Yes, no doubt while our Police Commissioner is playing a vital role in this regard, citizens and members of various community organizations can also play an important role in stopping alcohol and substance abuse among teenagers and young adults-if you see anyone dealing with drugs/shops selling illegal smoking items or if you see someone whom you are sure is doing drugs, immediately inform the police or the concerned authorities. Anyone with information pertaining to drug trafficking or drug dealers immediately notify the law enforcement personal by dialing 112, so that the concerned authorities can take quick action and grab the drug mafias.We the citizens can join hands along with the law enforcement authorities in controlling the drug menace in the city, and thereby save some innocent lives from this deadly “disease”?