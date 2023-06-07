With Theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ World Environment Day held at St Joseph School



Bengaluru: On 5th June 2023, St Joseph’s School (Bengaluru organized a special assembly to celebrate World Environment Day. Our Principal Rev Fr Rohan D’Almeida, Vice Principal Sr Sheena, Chief Guest Ms Kusuma (Deputy Director of Horticulture, Lalbagh Botanical Garden), Committee members of the event, Coordinators along with the faculty members and students, participated in the assembly with full energy.

The aim behind organizing this assembly was to give awareness to students about keeping the environment clean and safe from plastic pollution. For this purpose, plant more trees to purify the air and make the earth green.

The MC welcomed the dignitaries with eco-friendly badges and the gathering, followed by prayer and planting the saplings. Narissa of class 10 highlighted the significance of the day and Shetal of class 9 recited the pledge. Jerome and team demonstrated how we can compost waste naturally at home with a magic brick followed by a dance performance on environmental awareness.

The Chief guest and Principal addressed the gathering and urged the students to plant more trees and protect our environment from pollution. The assembly concluded with the vote of thanks and the dignitaries placing their thumb prints on the globe as a symbolic representation of today’s theme and to plant the saplings.

