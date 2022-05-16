With Theme ‘Caring The Uncared’ 142nd St Aloysius College Day Celebrated in Grandeur & Glitz

Mangaluru: Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the World”- that’s right. And for that matter whoever got education from St Aloysius Institutions have reached greater heights and have also become great assets to the Nation and also the world. The purpose of having education at St Aloysius College is that every student who passes the portals of this College learns to attain the fullness of life not merely by amassing information, but also by transforming into persons with concern and commitment to the marginalized of our society. Before I go further on this report, I felt proud to grace the Annual College Day of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) for two reasons- one being an Alumnus of this great institution where I completed my B Sc graduation, and secondly, saluting SAC for making me what I am today.

St Aloysius College celebrated its 142nd College Day musing on the theme “’Caring The Uncared’ at the St Aloysius PUC “Loyola Hall”, which was shifted to this hall fearing bad weather or rains in the forecast. College Day is one great occasion to share the Mission, the

Dreams, celebrate the achievements , unravel the future vision and reaffirm the commitment to imparting quality education for all sections of the society. And at SAC every year brings with it so much freshness, new ideas and new horizons to be explored. In the College mission of serving humankind, the faith in the Almighty gets strengthened, and it was highlighted during the College Day, when the achievements were highlighted and when the students unleashed their hidden talents.

The glamorous, extravagant and glittering celebrations began with an invocation by college choir and welcome dance by Ms Sonal Caren D’souza and team,, followed by a welcome address by Dr John E D’silva-the Convener of the event. The College Annual Report was delivered by Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of SAC, through a Audio-Video presentation, which gave an elaborate history of the college achievements and activities, which ended with the college choir singing the College Anthem. The audio-video was put together by Dr Ronald Nazareth- Faculty at College and Vishal Nayak.

The dignitaries for the College Day were Chief Guest P L Dharma, Registrar-Evaluation of Mangalore University, joined by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of the College; Dr Alwyn D’sa-Registrar; Finance Officer Fr Vincent Pinto SJ; among other Directors of the College. On the occasion prizes were distributed to nearly 200 students who had excelled in Academics, sports and other co-curricular activities. Addressing the audience Chief Guest P L Dharma said, ” This is a great

day to celebrate a College Day, however, students should not just leave with degrees and prizes, but should try to inculcate great values in their life. I was totally impressed by the welcome dance which was heart touching. Having a theme “Caring The Uncared” you should to take care of those who have not been cared for”

He further said, “You should be proud and blessed to be in Mangaluru. Whoever you meet in Mangaluru, you learn something new and you learn the art of life. Not only reading books or going to the library, but here, you get to learn many things. This City tries to teach many things which are unique. Remember students, you have the responsibility to make it more and more beautiful and to see that every one of us lives happily. You should be proud to be in one of the best colleges in Mangaluru. As they say “An Aloysian is always an Aloysian”, be proud to be that way”

In his presidential address, Rector Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ said, “It is the deep desire of our Alma Mater to present to our society and to the world, men and women from our institution with minds bright with knowledge and creativity and hearts burning with genuine love and concern for others. Our Jesuit institution has given prime importance to value education for all our students, including spiritual formation through retreats. After the fear of pandemic we are experiencing some sought of relief. It was not just disease but it was also despairing and distress. Basically, it was everything negative. There was depression and disinterest. Especially, teachers had a fear that if students returned back to college and if they are in a mood for studies. Let us learn from each other to make life meaningful. Education means passing on information. Through that information, you should make a formation in life. Formation means to become a great individual. From formation, you should make a transformation in the society.”

Meritorious students and sports achievers were honoured with mementos and certificates by the chief guest. After the vote of thanks proposed by students’ council president Vijoy Cardoza, it was a scintillating and mesmerizing cultural show staged by the students, which enthralled the crowd to the fullest and received loud applause. The programme was compered by Ms Arshal D’souza-IInd B Com; Ms Carol Caloni-IInd B Com and Jensen Jacob- IInd B Sc.

Speaking of a special guest for the occasion, Dr Alwyn D’sa-the College Registrar introduced Vish Padmanabhan, an Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner- India and Middle East. He said, “Over 35 years of career combining high level executive roles in the technology sector. Born in Kampala, Uganda, he had to leave suddenly in childhood and settled in Adelaide. He is a strategically focused executive accustomed to working in complex environments. He has good experience Leading significant change and restructuring business and this has been central 5o hid current KPMG India role. He has instituted two scholarships in the College:1. To the best student of Mathematics on merit basis 2. To a student who is the top ranking footballer in the College. He has contributed Rs. Three Lakh and the interest accrued annually will be awarded to the above achievers in the name of his father Mr C K Padmanabhan who was an eminent alumnus of this College.every year”.

While concluding in my perspective- “No matter what corner of the world you are, you’ll always be proud to say ” I am an Aloysian”. This institution is the most preferred institution, and one who receives education here will be a great asset to the nation and also the world. St Aloysius College run by the Jesuit priests has been relentlessly serving the society for the last 142 years without deviating from the vision and mission envisaged by the Founders. Generations of students who have passed the portals of SAC have immensely contributed to all spheres of life and facilitated a social, economic, and spiritual transformation at the national as well as the global level.

But at the same time, we need to respect our mentors and teachers who led us to the right path and gave us a good education. The truth is, times have changed. Long gone are the days when a teacher’s presence alone demanded respect — from students as well as their parents. Today, in a society where good morals are on the decline and self-centeredness is on the incline, teachers can’t afford to educate students the way our teachers did back in those days. Teachers have to get respect the hard way, and they have to earn it. So my humble request to the students-kindly respect your teachers and elders- you’ll feel good”.Long Live St Aloysius College!