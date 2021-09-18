With Theme ‘Child Mental Health-Changing Horizons’ 31st Annual Conference KANCIPS 2021 at FMMC

Spread the love



















With Theme ‘Child Mental Health-Changing Horizons’ 31st Annual Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society – Karnataka Chapter, KANCIPS 2021 held at Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: The 31st Annual Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society – Karnataka Chapter, KANCIPS 2021 was held at Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru. The theme for this year’s KANCIPS is “Child Mental Health – Changing Horizons” and the organizers had endeavoured to put forward an academic feast for all the delegates/participants. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic situation, not many delegates attended the Conference physically, but the programme was also on virtual/Online.

Dr Supriya Hegde Aroor, Organizing Chairperson escorted the dignitaries to the dais, namely President of the Indian Psychiatric Society – Karnataka chapter, Dr Shripathy M Bhat; Hon. Gen. Sec of IPS, Dr T S S Rao; Chief Guest for the occasion Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions; Guests of Honour- Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Fr Muller Charitable Institutions; Dr J. P. Alva, Dean FMMC; Vice President of the Indian Psychiatric Society – Karnataka chapter, Dr Kiran Kumar P. K.; Hon. Secretary of the IPSKC, Dr Somashekhar Bijjal; Honorary treasurer of IPS-KC Dr Narayan Mutalik; Hon. Editor of IPS KC Dr Aruna Yadiyal, Dr Avinash Joe, Organizing Secretary, KANCIPS 2021; among others.

Also present in the audience were-Dr Gautham Saha, President, IPS; Dr N N Raju, President-Elect, IPS; Dr Ramakrishan K, President IPSSZB; Dr Ramanan Erat, President-Elect, IPSSZB; Dr Sureshkumar Gunapalli, Hon Secretary, IPSSZ; Fr Rudolf Ravi D’sa, Administrator, Fr Muller Medical College Hospital and Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator, Fr Muller Medical College. Following the invocation, the welcome address was delivered by Dr Supriya Hegde Aroor, Organising Chairperson of KANCIPS 2021. President of IPS-KC), Dr Shripathy M Bhat gave the Presidential opening remarks, following which the lighting of the lamp is an integral part of Indian tradition and symbolism “tamaso ma jyotirgamaya” which means “from darkness to light” was done to inaugurate the programme by the dignitaries on the dais.



Albert Einstein once said “The only source of knowledge is experience.” and the chief guest Fr Melwin J Pinto SJ is a striking example of immense knowledge with vast experience, wherein his inaugural address stressed on the prevention of child abuse. ( Listen to his entire speech on the video below). Yet another Inaugural address was delivered virtually by Dr Gautam Saha, President IPS. (Listen to his speech on the video below). Dr Somashekhar Bijjal, Hon Secretary of IPS-KC read the annual report, and he also made Announcements of the Annual Awards of IPS-KC. Awards were presented to the recipients by Chief Guest, Fr Melwin Pinto.

The recipients of the awards were Dr S.S Jayaram Award – Dr Aravind ST Rs. 5000 and Certificate; Dr K M Druvakumar Award- Dr Madhupreeta S, PG in Psychiatry from NIMHANS Bengaluru. Rs.10000 and Certificate; Kateel AppuPai “Manasa” Award- Rs 5000 and Certificate of Merit; Shivamogga Silver KANCIPS PG Quiz Award 2021. Name of PG students who received awards were-1st Dr Ashok J & Dr Rashmi A, KMC Manipal (5000 + Certificate); 2nd Dr Ritwik Ghosh & Dr Abhinav Panwar of KMC Manipal (3000+ Certificate) and 3rd Dr Sridhar Utagi & Dr Harikishan Mamtani of NIMHANS Bengaluru (2000+ Certificate).

Awards for IPSKC Psychiatry Quiz for Medical Undergraduates 2021. 1st Tejas M & Asfiya Fakhia of SSIMS College Davanagere (3000+Certificate); 2nd Akshay Rao K & Abhishek S of MMCRI Mysuru (2000+Certificate; and 3rd Aaron Nazareth & Sarah Joseph of Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru (1000+Certificate)

IPS-KC Psychiatry Prize Examination for Medical UGs and Interns 2021:1st Niharika Dixith, KMC Manipal (3000+Certificate); 2nd Neeraj Agarwal of Devaraj Urs Medical College, Kolar (2000+Certificate); 3rd Vallabh N Shet of BMCRI Bengaluru (1000+Certificate). Winners of IPS-KC Inter-Collegiate Essay Competition: 1st Murali M, Govt First Grade College, Bengaluru; 2nd Swathi S of BMS College for Women, Bengaluru; and 3rd Jyothi S Suthur of VVS First Grade College, Bengaluru.

Winners in IPS-KC Inter-Collegiate Debate Competition: 1st Jagadish DR, Govt First Grade College, Bengaluru; 2nd Sanjana TR of VVS First Grade College, Bengaluru; and 3rd Arko Ghosh of AIHMCT, Bengaluru; IPS-KC Essay/debate Competition in Kannada for High School students: 1st Aadheesh, Padua School, Mangaluru; 2nd Ramya, Padua School, Mangaluru; and 3rd Deepa, Padua School, Mangaluru. IP S-KC Essay/debate Competition in Kannada for High School students: 1st Shadah Fathima, Cambridge School, Mangaluru; 2nd Disti Shetty, Cambridge School, Mangaluru; and 3rd Praneetha of Cambridge School, Mangaluru.

Spandana’ Award: St. Ignatius Hospital, Honavar, Uttara Kannada ( Rs. 10000, garland, shawl, bouquet and memento and fruit bowl); IPS-KC Distinguished Service Award: Shri Basavavand Swamiji, Sri Guru Basava Mahamane, Managundi, Dharwad ( Rs.10000, garland, shawl, bouquet and memento and fruit bowl) Prof R. Raguram Distinguished Young Teacher Award: Dr Harish T, Professor, Dept of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru & Dr Murulidharan Keshavan, Professor, Dept of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru (Rs. 5000/- each, garland, shawl, bouquet, memento and fruit bowl).

Smt. DS Rajeswari Chandrashekar – Samashana Centre Award: Dr Kishore Kumar KV, Director, Banyan, Chennai (Rs. 10000, garland, shawl, bouquet, memento and fruit bowl); Eminent Psychiatrist Award: a) Dr Madhavrao KS and b) Dr V A Malipatil; Dr L G P Achar Memorial Oration: Dr Kiran Rao, President, Sampark, Bengaluru; Prof. R L Kapur Memorial Lecture: Dr K Ullas Karanth, Emeritus Director, Wildlife Society, Bengaluru.

On the occasion, IPS KC NewsLetter was released by Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Fr Muller Charitable Institutions. Organising Secretary Dr Avinash Joe, to render the Vote of Thanks. The programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Dr Sharal Fernandes- Senior Resident, Dept of Psychiatric FMMC, Mangaluru.

