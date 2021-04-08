Spread the love



















With Theme ‘Go Light Your World’ 57 Gonzagaites of Class X bid Adieu to their Alma Mater

Mangaluru: Quoting lyrics from ‘Go Light Your World’ by Kathy Troccoli “There is a candle in every soul, Some brightly burning, some dark and cold, There is a spirit who brings fire, Ignites a candle and makes his home, So carry your candle, run to the darkness, Seek out the hopeless, confused and torn, And hold out your candle for all to see it. Take your candle, and go light your world, Take your candle, and go light your world. Frustrated brother, see how he’s tried to Light his own candle some other way See now your sister, she’s been robbed and lied to, Still holds a candle without a flame, So carry your candle, run to the darkness, Seek out the lonely, the tired and worn (the tired and worn), Hold out your candle for all to see it, Take your candle, and go light your world, Take your candle, and go light your world”- indeed a perfect Farewell song for the 57 Gonzagaites of Class X of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru, who bid adieu to their Alma Mater, during a programme “JYOTHI PRADHAN 2020-21” held on Thursday, 8 April in the School auditorium.

Education, experience and memories are three things no one can take away from you. Today was special for many reasons- one because the students of class X are moving on to make a niche for themselves. It was also special because the management, teachers and staff bid farewell, to wish them well for their future years. Having crossed the various hurdles of school life, the audience in loud applause welcomed the 57 outgoing batch of students walking with smiling faces and heads held high to reveal their journey of success. Along with them walked the dignitaries of the occasion, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Pinto SJ along with the School Principal Fr Melwyn Lobo SJ and Fr Pradeep Sequeira, the Finance officer.

The programme began with a Prayer, a very powerful tool available to man to purify the mind and gain spiritual strength and to seek the blessings of Lord almighty himself. Teacher Ms Aparna Suresh and the team led the prayer, followed by readings from the Holy Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Geetha. A perfect host, it is said, is one who sounds the note of welcome- teacher Ms Deepa Karkada welcomed the gathering. It is not possible for all to brighten the whole world, sufficient it is if we like the small candle can illuminate a dark corner. Teacher Ms Vijayalaxmi enlightened the audience on the significance of the lamp, which was followed by Oiling the Lamp done by the dignitaries on the dais.

Knowledge is a dim lamp that only lights when we pour the oil of guidance in it. The dignitaries Fr Rector, the Principal, the vice principal Ms Jacintha D’Costa, the class teachers Ms Laurel D’Souza, Ms Sandhya Manoj, Ms Deepa Karkada, Ms Preethan Pereira, Ms Jisha Thomas, Ms Jevita, Ms Agnes, Jeevan, Arthur, Ms Shwetha, Ms Akshatha, Ms Vijayalakshmi, Ms Deepthi, Ms Roopa, Ms Shilpa Ballal, Ms Preetha, Ms Vidya, Ms Arunima, Ms Resha, Ms Beena, and Ms Samitha came forward and oiled the lamp.

Light works as a torch, shows the direction of the journey, gives power and energy, and saves us from hurdles and falling down. Our elders are our guiding light. The lighting of the lamp was done by the dignitaries and class teachers. Imparting knowledge is lighting another person’s candle with our lamp without depriving ourselves of the flame. The school has nurtured the young minds to become upright citizens of tomorrow. The light was then spread to the students by the Principal, followed by a pledge for the outgoing students led by the Principal. Just as the flames remain linked and related with the lamp, may the outgoing students remain related and attached with their Alma Mater and spread their light to the world. To represent this symbolically, the 57 outgoing students placed their candles around the “Jyothi”.

School is actually a world of fun though dreaded by some, where you decide what you want to do and what you want to be, school is not just about studies and the future, it’s also about making friends, falling in trouble, enjoying punishment, learning about life and the world in the process. And these are the moments in life that we will never forget. To share their memorable experiences at the School were Aaryan Srivastav and Ms Carol Furtado, which was followed by a PowerPoint Presentation of all the memories of students’ school life put together by their teachers. Farewell songs (“It’s Been a Long Day” and “Memories”) were sung by the teachers along with the Principal wishing the students much joy and happiness as they start a new chapter in their life. “This is where the chapter ends, And a new one now begins”!

A farewell is a golden opportunity for teachers to convey their heartfelt wishes to the students. Class X teachers Ms Laurel D’Souza and Ms Sandhya Manoj shared their experiences and bid adieu to their much-loved students. Expressing their words of wisdom, parents Mrs Reshma Lobo and Mrs Ashwini Andrade appreciated the efforts put in by the Jesuits and teachers in giving the best education and teaching good morals to their children. Mementoes were given to the Students in memory as it connects them to the memory of their Alma mater by Rector, Principal and Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ.

To be inspired is great but to be an inspiration is an honour and the inspiring person chief guest Fr Rector, who stands strong as a pillar of support and guidance, enthuses everyone with his warm and wise words addressed the students and audience. In his keynote address Fr Rector asked the students to utilize all the talents they gained at this institution and advised them not to forget their Alma mater wherever they are and be grateful to their institution, teachers and also their parents. (Click Here LISTEN TO RECTOR’S SPEECH VIDEO )

Speaking on the occasion Principal Fr Melwyn Pinto SJ said, “A big thanks to you dear parents. Years ago you brought a very hesitant son or a daughter to this school. Now it is time to take back home a very confident, competent, committed and hopefully compassionate future citizen. Dear students, you entered St. Aloysius Gonzaga School several years ago. Nine years have passed so quickly to those who joined the school first and others too, it’s still faster. Now the time has come to bid farewell to your Alma mater which has protected you and guided you all these years.·This institution envisages an all-around development based on sound intellectual, physical, moral and social formation. The aim is to make students academically accomplished, emotionally balanced, morally upright, socially responsible, ecologically sensitive, professionally dedicated and ceaselessly seeking excellence, with a deep concern for all especially the weak and the poor. In other words, the school aims to form men and women for and with others. Whatever you have learned from this institution will enable you to stand in good stead in every situation. It will guide and make your life successful and happy”.

“During your life in this school, we believe, we have given you the necessary tools, academic, moral and spiritual to face the challenging tasks ahead of you. We wish and pray that you use these tools efficiently and effectively in your life. After parents, it is the teachers who play a crucial role in the lives of the students. You have been the treasures of all teachers who have taught you in this school. Always remember the great lessons that they have taught you. Most importantly, the love and care that they have given you in this school. Be grateful always to your teachers wherever they are. Jyothi Pradhan is handing over the light so that you may make that light as your own, light up your own life and in the process light up the lives of others as well. May you, light your world which has a lot of darkness of varied kinds – poverty, hunger, unemployment, corruption, fundamentalism, communalism and many more. Let your light shine brightly in this world so as to overcome all this darkness. Go forth and embrace your future with open arms, and enthusiastically pursue your own life journey of discovery. Render dedicated service to humanity and live a happy and committed life,” added Fr Melwyn SJ.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by teacher Ms Preethan Pereira, and this time for a change Vice Principal Ms Jacintha D’costa who is always seated on the dais with the dignitaries, for this occasion she meticulously and professionally compered the ‘Jyothi Pradhan’ programme. Before heading to the cafeteria to feast on a sumptuous lunch, a water cooler was handed over to the principal as a token of gratitude from the Class X batch of 2020-21. Yes, it was indeed a heart touching farewell programme for these 57 students after having spent nine long years in the portals of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, and now these students are all set to step into another phase of their lives. May they all uphold the motto, “Lucet et ardet’, it shines and it enkindles’, to strive to build up the nation, to enrich the whole human family and for the greater Glory of God. And remember that “Once An Aloysian Gonzagaite, Always an Aloysian Gonzagaite!

Ending this column with a thought-provoking quote-

“This is where the chapter ends, and the new one now begins, Time has come for letting go, The hardest part is when you know; All of these years, When we were here are ending, But we’ll always remember; we have had the time of our lives, and now the page is turned, The stories we will write, we have had the time of our lives, And we will not forget the faces left behind, It’s hard to walk away from the best of days, And we will not forget the faces left behind, But if it has to end, we are glad that we found friends, in the time of our lives; We say goodbye, we hold on tight, To these memories that never die, We say goodbye, we hold on tight, To these memories that never die”.