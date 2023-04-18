With Theme ‘Heritage Changes’ a ‘World Heritage Day’ Walk was organized by INTACH

With Theme ‘Heritage Changes’ a ‘World Heritage Day’ Walk was organized by the Mangaluru Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH) on Tuesday, 18 April 2023 from Old Port (Bunder), Mangaluru at 7 am.



Mangaluru: World Heritage Day is an important day for raising awareness about the significance of cultural heritage and the need to preserve it for future generations. It highlights the importance of World Heritage Sites and encourages people to take action to protect them. Every day people worldwide celebrate their cultural heritage, simply by living their lives in a way that embodies who they are and where they came from. But one day a year is set aside to celebrate the joint history and heritage of the human race. ” World Heritage Day” encourages us to celebrate all the world’s cultures, to bring awareness to important cultural monuments and sites, and to espouse the importance of preserving the world’s cultures.

The day is all about increasing awareness of the importance of the diversity of cultural heritage and preserving it for generations in the future. Ancient monuments and buildings are an asset to us all around the world. However, they need to be protected to ensure that they continue to be an asset for years and years to come. Therefore, the day is a collective effort of communities around the globe. There is a theme that is assigned to each World Heritage Day. Some of the themes in recent years have included the likes of “Rural Landscapes” and “Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility.” The theme for World Heritage Day 2023 is “Heritage Changes” which is focused on the crucial issue of climate action and its relation to cultural heritage.

And locally here in Mangaluru, the Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH) organised a Heritage Walk through the Old Port area of Mangaluru to celebrate World Heritage Day on Tuesday, 18 April 18, 2023. The participants included artists, architects, bank officials and students. The WALK began from the Old Port (Bunder) on the Gurupura river bank at 7:10 a.m. Subhas Chandra Basu, the convener of the Intach Mangaluru Chapter, introduced the importance of the heritage walk at Bunder. He informed the group that World Heritage Day has been observed around the world since 1983. Conservation architect Caroline D’Souza narrated the historic evolution of the port from its early reference during the Roman period to the later British colonial phase. The Walk was organized by Subhas Chandra Basu and Rajendra Kedige, both conveners of INTACH.

The first stop of the walk was at ‘Custom House’ located on Old Port Road (Bunder) Mangaluru. Ram Avtar Meena, Superintendent of Customs, welcomed the visitors to the 140-year-old building, which underwent restoration in 2019. The walk then proceeded through the business area of traders and their storage buildings (godowns). Two historic mosques, the Kutchi Memon Masjid and the Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid, with splendid architecture and exquisite woodwork, were visited. The walk concluded at the Ancient Digambar Jain Basadi, serving the local merchant class.

The ecological significance of Mangalore port was discussed before the Heritage Walk began. Conservation Architect Ms Caroline D’Souza who was the chief guest briefing the participants of the walk said, ” The confluence of two rivers Gurpura and Nethravathi which established the estuary helped in the navigation of and entry of small vessels into the port to establish trade. Trade at our port may have been initiated by pre-Islamic Arabs as well because of the knowledge and know-how of shipbuilding, seafaring and the South West monsoon winds. The retreating monsoon winds help take the trader back to their homelands after a well-established trading season”.

” Written records are also seen of the trade that took place in Mangaluru during the 13th century CE. Trading documents were found in the labyrinth of the Ben Ezra synagogue in Egypt which showed well-established trade between Mangalore and Aden. Over the years multiple communities settled along our shores to participate in these trading activities which have resulted in this complex hybrid of structures that we see in the Bunder area of Mangaluru today” added Ms D’souza.

About Ms CAROLINE D’SOUZA :

She is a Conservation Architect, graduated from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) of New Delhi, and is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Architecture at Srinivas Institute of Technology, in Mangaluru. Her research interests lie in the trading networks and cross-cultural influences along the West Coast of India, the Cultural Landscape of Tulunadu, and the evolution patterns of heterogeneous port towns of the Indian Subcontinent. Her mentorship has won her department multiple heritage documentation awards. Caroline also volunteers with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangaluru Chapter and has curated exhibitions and workshops to bring about awareness of the heritage in her city.

Like this: Like Loading...